It doesn’t matter if the WPIAL sends the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team a plaque at the end of the season. The players know that the net cut down snippet by snippet after their 46-44 victory against Woodland Hills on Thursday represents what the team recognizes it rightly claimed: A section title.
“It literally meant the world,” said senior Ava Vitula. “We’ve been doing this for four years. We knew that this year was our year to win, and this was the game.”
Both teams had one section loss entering Thursday’s Class 5A, Section 4 finale. Woodland Hills (10-2, 11-5) handed Greater Latrobe its only section defeat last Thursday, 56-43. Greater Latrobe improved to 9-1 in section play and 12-2 overall.
Despite trailing 37-32 with a quarter to play, Greater Latrobe used a 10-2 run to start the fourth and held on for a two-point section-title clinching win.
“I knew we had a shot at this coming in,” head coach Mark Burkardt said. “I really believed we could do it if they played like they knew how. And tonight, they showed everybody that they can do it.”
Whether or not the WPIAL recognizes section champions this season because of unbalanced records, Burkardt said, “These girls won this section. I mean, whoever won the game tonight was the winner of this section.”
Greater Latrobe’s girls last won the section in 2006-07 — the last time the Lady Wildcats climbed atop a ladder, scissors in hand to cut down the net. That was until Thursday night.
“It felt so surreal, because we’ve always seen the boys do it,” said junior Anna Rafferty. “It was just so nice to get up there and do it on your own.”
Added Burkardt: “We actually said that we talk about the season as a ladder. We’re on the first step and tonight, literally, we can get to the top. And I think that’s what we did with the game, the section and the program tonight.”
Rafferty led Greater Latrobe with 14 points, including four in the pivotal fourth quarter.
“There’s been so many times where we’ve choked and given it up in the last quarter,” Rafferty said. “I think this time we knew there was so much on the line, so we just had to pull through.”
WPIAL teams this winter sports season navigated the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which included a temporary three-week shutdown imposed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in December.
“They were very resilient through the whole thing,” Burkardt said.
Greater Latrobe’s resilience was also on display in Thursday night’s showdown. Greater Latrobe and Woodland Hills exchanged leads 10 times, and Woodland Hills used a 9-2 run in the third to open its biggest lead of the night, 37-31. But the Lady Wildcats came storming back.
Freshman Elle Snyder scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to one, 37-36.
The game’s top scorer Peyton Pinkey scored on a hook shot to put Woodland Hills ahead by three. From then on, the Lady Wildcats scored 10 of the game’s final 15 points.
“They knew what was on the line,” Burkardt said. “They talked about that they had to play better defense in that quarter.”
Blair and Rafferty went on an 8-0 run of their own, starting around the 5-minute mark with Rafferty, who scored inside off a lob pass from Snyder. Then Rafferty dished it to Blair, who Euro stepped around a defender and finished to put GL ahead for good — 40-39.
Blair finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.
Rafferty later scored a crafty reverse layup and Blair scored off a dish from senior Lexi Weatherton to push GL’s lead to 44-39 with 2:15 to play.
After a layup by Woodland Hills freshman Hope Hawkins, senior Rachel Ridilla was fouled and sank both 1-and-1 free throws to put GL up 46-41 with 54.5 seconds on the clock. Pinkey drew a shooting foul and knocked down a pair to cut the deficit to three, 46-43. At the 23.2-second mark, Jazmine Dunn made 1-of-2 at the line to pull Woodland Hills within a point.
Kayla Walter later missed a deep potential go-ahead three-pointer from the left wing with seven seconds left, and Blair pulled down the crucial rebound, drawing a foul.
“She’s done it all year where she’s gotten the big rebounds that we needed,” Burkardt said. “She showed tremendous poise for a sophomore.”
Blair, however, missed both free throws, which allowed Woodland Hills to call timeout with two seconds remaining. However, Hawkins moved illegally on the inbound and put the ball back in Greater Latrobe’s hands — prompting a Lady Wildcat celebration at the final whistle.
“We finished it off with our three seniors,” Burkardt said, referring to Vitula, Ridilla and Weatherton. “They went in and they played like seniors are supposed to play down the stretch.”
Pinkey finished with 15 points. She scored the game’s opening five points, including a 3-pointer for her 1,000th career point, to open a 5-0 lead.
Burkardt thought his team did a good job containing the Eastern Michigan commit.
“I think she’s the best player in this section overall, and we knew that we had to keep her under control,” he said. “She did end up with 15, but I thought we did a pretty good job overall of keeping her from completely dominating the game.”
Rafferty scored the next six to put GL up 6-5. The score was briefly tied at 11, but Woodland Hills went on a 6-0 run before Vitula hit a three-pointer to pull GL within three, 17-14, at the end of the quarter.
Vitula put the Lady Wildcats ahead 21-20 after a Blair steal with 3:20 left in the half. Dunn hit a corner triple as time expired to provide Woodland Hills a 26-23 halftime lead.
The third quarter saw four lead changes, until Woodland Hills went up 37-31 with a three-pointer by Walter during a 9-2 run.
Snyder finished with eight points, while Vitula had seven and Ridilla chipped in five.
Greater Latrobe made some costly unforced turnovers in the first half, as Woodland Hills hit five treys in the opening two quarters.
Burkard said it was “maybe the nerves of the game. It’s a very good team. ... This is the 5 and 6 seed, which very well could have been the 3 or 4.”
Woodland Hills outscored Greater Latrobe 13-5 in the fourth during its 13-point win last week. But this time, the Lady Wildcats played with the composure of a section-winning team late in the game.
“I think we got a little bit smarter down the stretch,” Burkardt said. “I think we’re playing better under pressure at the end of games.”
In last week’s matchup between the two teams, Woodland Hills also held 6-foot-2 Rafferty to six points.
“She struggled a little bit when we played them down there, but tonight she took it to them on the boards,” Burkardt said. “I thought she played one of her strongest inside games tonight.”
The No. 6-seeded Lady Wildcats received a bye in the Class 5A playoffs and will be in action 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4. The Lady Wildcats will play the winner of No. 22 Connellsville Area and No. 11 South Fayette.
Burkardt said Thursday’s game had a playoff feel to it.
“To beat this team here, I think that we’re ready to start the playoffs,” he said.
Greater Latrobe shook off last week’s 13-point defeat for three wins in a row. The Lady Wildcats defeated Southmoreland, a top Class 4A team, on Saturday, before handing Albert Gallatin a non-section defeat Tuesday.
——— WOODLAND HILLS (44)
Dunn 1-1-4; Fisher 3-0-9; Walter 4-0-9; Pinkey 6-2-15; Vasquez 0-0-0; Hawkins 3-1-7; Guest 0-0-0; Flowers 0-0-0; White 0-0-0; Henry 0-0-0. Totals, 17-4(10)—44
GREATER LATROBE (46)
Snyder 3-2-8; Ridilla 1-2-5; Watson 1-0-2; Raffery 6-2-14; Blair 3-2-8; Vitula 3-0-7; Burkard 0-0-0; McNeil 0-0-0; Weatherton 1-0-2; Li. Planinsek 0-0-0; Dominick 0-0-0; Le. Planinsek 0-0-0; Blossey 0-0-0. Totals, 18-8(15)—46
Score by Quarters
Wood. Hills 17 9 11 8 — 44 Gr. Latrobe 14 9 9 46 — 46
Three-point field goals: Fisher-3, Dunn, Pinkey; Ridilla, Vitula
