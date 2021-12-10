Last year’s Greater Latrobe girls basketball team got to climb atop a ladder and cut down the net after capturing the program’s first section title in 14 years. That same group of girls also became the first Lady Wildcats’ squad to reach the WPIAL semifinals in 23 years.
Returning its top two scorers, senior Anna Rafferty and junior Emma Blair, along with several key contributors from the 2020-21 squad, the Lady Wildcats possess the firepower needed to try and repeat as section champions and make another deep playoff run.
But Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt and the Lady Wildcats do not feel any pressure to meet any expectations that might be placed on them.
“I’m not sure that there’s any pressure involved,” Burkardt said. “The expectations are the same as they were last year. We thought we were going to be pretty good. It’s just that nobody else really realized that we were going to be a good team.”
The Lady Wildcats finished with a 14-3 overall record last year and captured the WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 title. As the No. 5 seed, Greater Latrobe defeated South Fayette and Hampton to advance to the district semifinals. However, the Lady Wildcats suffered a 59-43 season-ending loss against second-seeded Chartiers Valley — the eventual WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up.
“We’ve talked (to the girls) and they would like to duplicate last year. That’s probably their first goal, and that’s a lofty goal,” Burkardt said. “We won the section and we went to the final four. I think that’s a good place to start. They all feel like their goal is to try to do the same thing we did last year, and if we can go further than that, that would be great.”
Last year, Greater Latrobe went 7-0 in games decided by six points or fewer. The Lady Wildcats had a knack for coming out on top in games that went down to the wire. Both of Greater Latrobe’s two playoff wins were by five-point margins: A 52-47 victory against South Fayette in the first round, and a 53-48 triumph over Hampton in the quarterfinals.
“I think that what they learned through playing those types of games and playing three rounds into the playoffs is something that we’ve been looking for over the last number of years,” Burkardt said. “And that’s why I don’t feel that there’s any kind of pressure involved with that. I think that we understand that if we just go out and do the things we do in practice and play extremely hard that good things will happen for our team.”
Greater Latrobe edged section runner-up Woodland Hills in the 2020-21 regular season finale, 46-44, to finish with a 11-1 section record. Woodland Hills finished 10-2 in the section, ahead of third-place McKeesport Area. Penn Hills, Gateway, Greensburg Salem and Franklin Regional comprise the rest of Class 5A, Section 4.
While he expects Woodland Hills and McKeesport Area to also compete for the section title, he noted that Greensburg Salem has greatly improved since last season.
“I think that every night is going to be a battle in this section,” Burkardt said. “I think we’re in one of the tougher sections in 5A.”
Greater Latrobe returns five letterwinners — Rafferty, Blair, senior Bailey Watson, junior Camille Dominick and sophomore Elle Snyder. With a roster that features a wealth of varsity experience, Burkardt believes that their leadership will be impactful this season for the squad’s younger players.
Last year, Rafferty led the team with 13 points a game. She also averaged 10.3 rebounds a game. In August, Rafferty verbally committed to Division II women’s basketball powerhouse Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Anna has played every game for us since she was a freshman,” Burkardt said. “She’s gotten better every year, and we’re expecting big things out of her again this year.”
Blair also averaged a double-double, putting up 11 points and 12 rebounds a game. Following Greater Latrobe’s historic season, both Rafferty and Blair were named to the Class 5A All-Section 4 team.
This year, Greater Latrobe’s starting lineup will feature three players taller than six feet. Blair is 6-foot-2, Rafferty is 6-foot-1, and 6-foot Dominick will be joining them on the floor, as well. Dominick will see time at both the guard and forward position.
“That versatility is going to help us a lot with our substitution pattern,” Burkardt said.
Watson, who started in about half of the games last year, will assume the point guard position. Burkardt noted that Watson has a great understanding of the offense that the team wants to run.
Snyder came off the bench last year as a freshman and chipped in eight points and four rebounds a game. Burkardt is expecting her to continue growing and developing as a player.
“She has played very well for us this summer … I’m expecting good things to come out of Elle again this year,” Burkardt said.
Junior Josie Stragis will also figure into the rotation. She was on the roster as a freshman but did not come out for the team last season.
“She’s looked really good in both of the scrimmages,” Burkardt said.
Watson and Rafferty are the team’s lone seniors. Stragis, Paityn Bauer, Dominick and Blair make up the juniors on the roster. Sophomores include Belle Blossey, Snyder, Addison Toy and Sami Kronenwetter. Carley Berk, Violet Deist, Kenzie Johnson and Brylee Bodnar are the team’s freshmen.
Greater Latrobe kicks off its season against Marion Center this afternoon, Friday, 3:30 p.m. at the Indiana Area tournament in a non-conference matchup.
