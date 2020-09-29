Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears learned Monday afternoon that the Wildcats’ WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference home football game Friday against Gateway was officially canceled because of COVID-19.
Now, the Wildcats are left with two options: Quickly find a game this week, allowing the Wildcats to build on momentum from last Friday’s 52-44 non-conference home setback against No. 5-ranked Upper St. Clair. Or begin preparation for the season’s home stretch, which includes WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference games against Connellsville Area, Franklin Regional and Woodland Hills.
“It’s not just us. It’s something the whole WPIAL is dealing with,” Mears said. “The kids were really getting in rhythm, so we’ll try to find a game this week. But we have three huge games coming up that will decide our playoff fate.”
Friday’s game against Gateway is off because students at Gateway High School tested positive for COVID-19. Gateway High School will be shut down indefinitely and football activities halted until Oct. 7, as a highly-anticipated non-conference clash between Gateway and No. 1 Pine-Richland was also canceled last week.
The Gators are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play this season, having outscored Franklin Regional and Bethel Park by a combined 96-21 margin. Gateway shut out Greater Latrobe, 49-0, last season.
“I’ve tried to call a lot of schools and everyone who posted an opening is suddenly full,” Mears said, adding that he searched all the way to Clearfield. “Everyone is in conference play now, so it’s not that easy to find a game.”
Originally, Greater Latrobe (0-1, 1-2) was supposed to play South Fayette last Friday. But the Wildcats met Upper St. Clair at Memorial Stadium, also because of COVID-19.
Peters Township — South Fayette’s conference opponent — had to postpone its season opener because of the virus. And the conference game between Peters Township and South Fayette carries more weight than the Wildcats’ previously-scheduled home exhibition against the Lions, forcing Greater Latrobe to search for another opponent, which it found in Upper St. Clair.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team will meet Mount Pleasant Area this week. But Mears hopes the Wildcats’ varsity squad will be able to find another opponent on short-notice.
“Football is a rhythmic game and if you stop, you have to go 14 days between games,” Mears said. “If we didn’t have Upper St. Clair, we would be going three weeks without a game. This is what I was afraid of, the helter-skelter … the start and stop of having a game and then not having a game.”
Mears plans to discuss the situation with Wildcats’ head coach Jason Marucco, but he feels the deadline to find a Friday night game could come by tonight.
“Thursday is a generally a walkthrough and Friday is the game,” Mears said. “You can’t exchange film and prepare in one day. I would not want to find a game Wednesday for Friday night. It’s not fair to the program.
“Everyone should know something (Tuesday). My goal would be to have a game by Tuesday night, or else prepare for the playoff stretch and get healthy.”
Greater Latrobe has momentum entering that home stretch.
The Wildcats threw a serious scare into one of the top teams in Class 5A, taking Upper St. Clair to the limit. But Greater Latrobe’s comeback bid fell short, as Upper St. Clair escaped with a 52-44 victory during a back-and-forth, high-scoring non-conference affair last Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats trailed by 12 points in the first half and 23 points in the fourth quarter before nearly rallying for the tie.
“I think the biggest disappointment is that we finally had fans in the stadium, it was our first home game, the kids played so well, and now we got excited realizing we could beat some of these teams,” Mears said. “It’s like the rug is pulled out from under you, and you feel so bad for these athletes.
“Obviously, we showed against Upper St. Clair that we’re pretty competitive, so if we can’t find a game, they can focus on Franklin Regional, Connellsville and Woodland Hills.”
Either option, finding a game on Friday, or preparing for the home stretch, works for Mears, even coming off the heels of an impressive showing against No. 5-ranked Upper St. Clair.
“They performed against a quality team, nose-to-nose, and that’s why I wanted a game this week,” Mears said. “Truthfully, I felt we could’ve beat (Upper St. Clair), so that’s why I was excited to play another good team … and now you have to stop. We’ll see what happens (Tuesday) with finding a game, but if we can’t, we’ll get ready for Franklin Regional, Connellsville and Woodland Hills down the stretch.”
