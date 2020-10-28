The Greater Latrobe football team’s season is over.
The Wildcats were scheduled to travel to Uniontown Area for an exhibition game on Friday, but that game, according to district officials, was canceled and no other opponent was found.
The Wildcats finished the season with a 2-4 record, including a 1-3 mark in WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference play.
Greater Latrobe opened its season with losses in two of its first three games, though just one came in conference play, at Penn-Trafford in the season opener.
The second game was a non-conference win at Mount Pleasant Area and the third a home setback against Upper St. Clair, a team the Wildcats weren’t initially supposed to face, but scheduled because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns at South Fayette, their original opponent. Greater Latrobe’s game the following week against Gateway was wiped out because of COVID-19, setting the stage for a crucial three-game run that ultimately kept the Wildcats from the playoffs.
Greater Latrobe rallied to defeat Connellsville Area, but faltered in the red zone at Franklin Regional, and struggled with big plays and turnovers in a home loss against Woodland Hills. A win against Woodland Hills — the No. 6 seed in Friday’s Class 5A playoffs — would’ve put the Wildcats in the discussion for an at-large post-season berth. Wins against the Panthers and Wolverines would have almost certainly solidified a third straight playoff berth.
Also in local football news, Bret Colbert is out as Greensburg Central Catholic football coach after the school opened its football position.
The Centurions finished 2-5 overall and in the WPIAL Class 1A Eastern Conference, good for a sixth-place tie in the eight-team conference.
The Centurions went 7-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play last season, Colbert’s first as head coach at Greensburg Central Catholic. Colbert went 9-9 in two seasons at GCC, including 6-7 in conference play, as the Centurions advanced to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs last season, falling, 36-0, at West Greene.
