Three girls’ field hockey standouts from Greater Latrobe were recently recognized by the WPIAL.
Lauren Jones, Cece Daniele and Josie Straigis, of Greater Latrobe, were all picked as All-WPIAL Class 2A selections for this past season.
Jones, a two-year starter, led the Lady Wildcats with 27 goals and two assists this past season. In 2019, Jones, a senior forward, was named a WPIAL Division 2 First-Team All-Star with 12 goals and four assists.
Daniele, also a senior, is a two-year starter as a center back. This is Daniele’s first WPIAL All-Star selection for the Lady Wildcats.
Straigis is a sophomore midfielder and a two-year starter at Greater Latrobe. She scored two goals in 2020 and secured her first-ever WPIAL All-Star selection.
Fox Chapel denied Greater Latrobe a third consecutive trip to the WPIAL field hockey championship game this past season. The Lady Wildcats won two one-goal games during the regular season, but Fox Chapel got the better of Greater Latrobe this season with a 2-0 victory in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.
