Three Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey standouts were recently honored by the WPIAL.
Taylor Desko, Lauren Sapp and Josie Straigis were all recognized for their efforts, as WPIAL Class 2A Field Hockey All-Stars for the 2021 season.
Desko, Sapp and Straigis are all juniors. Desko is a defender, Sapp a forward and Straigis a midfielder for the Lady Wildcats. Straigis and Sapp were All-WPIAL selections.
Straigis led the Lady Wildcats offensively with three goals and four assists, while Sapp followed with three goals and two helpers. Desko, as a defender, didn’t have any goals or assists, but she was an integral piece for the Lady Wildcats defensively.
Greater Latrobe went 3-9 overall this season with 13 goals for and 32 scored against. The Lady Wildcats suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Penn-Trafford during the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. A week earlier, the Lady Wildcats took a 9-0 regular-season defeat against Penn-Trafford, which eventually captured the WPIAL Class 2A championship.
Greater Latrobe has reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals each of the last four seasons, including the championship game in 2018 and ‘19.
