Just one week ago, the Greater Latrobe field hockey team dropped a 9-0 decision at Penn-Trafford to conclude the regular season.
Pitted against the same opponent on Tuesday in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals, the Lady Wildcats played perhaps their best game of the year.
The previously-lopsided match became a tightly-contested battle that came down to the final moments. In the end, however, the top-seeded Lady Warriors still prevailed, winning 1-0 to advance to the WPIAL Class 2A championship match.
While Penn-Trafford maintains its hope to claim a sixth-consecutive district title, the Lady Wildcats’ season ends with a mark of 3-9. Three of those setbacks came against Penn-Trafford.
“I think they took it to heart when we lost 9-0,” Greater Latrobe head coach Jeff Giordan said of his team’s drastic improvement in the span of seven days. “I couldn’t have asked for a more total team game. I couldn’t have been prouder of the effort they gave tonight.”
After allowing 13 combined tallies to the Lady Warriors in two regular-season tilts, the No. 4 seeded Lady Wildcats allowed just one marker on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Valentina Rossi and the back line of defense were instrumental in that effort. Rossi notched a dozen saves.
“A lot of times, it’s just being in good position – seeing the ball, getting a foot on it, and just clearing it out from the goal,” Giordan said of the reasons for her success. “She was seeing the ball well.”
The group in front of her, which included seniors Geina Shaker and Ashley Onega, and junior Taylor Desko, were also strong, while junior midfielder Josie Straigis tightly guarded P-T’s prolific scorer Ava Hershberger and held her without a point.
“She was kind of our counter to Ava to try to match her skill level and not have her beat us,” Giordan said of Straigis. “She was all over the field on the defensive side.”
Unfortunately, the Lady Wildcats could not solve Ava’s sister, P-T goalie Gwen Hershberger, who recorded the shutout in net for the second time in three matches against Greater Latrobe. She notched three saves, as the Lady Wildcats struggled to produce consistent offensive opportunities.
The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, held a decided advantage in possession time, and also outnumbered the Lady Wildcats in penalty corners, 26-3.
The game’s lone marker came less than six minutes into the opening quarter, as a long ball by Delaney Lentz ricocheted off of a stick of a Lady Wildcats’ player, and directly to P-T’s Delaney Shusko, who cashed in and staked her team to the early edge.
Although the Lady Wildcats remained within a single shot of pulling even throughout the rest of the contest, the Lady Warriors drained the clock in the final minutes by having numerous penalty corners, the last of which allowed the hosts to let the last seconds expire and seal the win.
“Being down a goal is always kind of where you want to be, because all you need is one. Unfortunately, it came down to not getting a goal,” Giordan lamented.
With the end of the season, nearly a dozen players concluded their high-school field hockey careers for the Lady Wildcats. That group of seniors consists of Rossi, Shaker, Onega, Harley Cochran, Meghan Henderson, Kelsie Irons, Alexa Jogun, Darrian Lynch, Sarah Matsko, Jenna Mucci, and Haley Wojtseck.
An emotional Giordan appreciated the efforts of his girls, especially the way they concluded their campaign.
“I wish we could’ve played the other nine games that way,” he said. “If you’re going to go out, that’s the way you want to go – you want to go out swinging, you want to go out fighting.”
The Warriors will play No. 2 Fox Chapel Area for the WPIAL Class 2A title, 5 p.m. Saturday at Washington & Jefferson College.
