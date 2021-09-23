A year ago, Greater Latrobe field hockey fell in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals, a 2-0 loss to second-seeded Fox Chapel Area.
While the offense was dormant in that defeat, the Lady Wildcats tallied 39 goals throughout the campaign, as they went 6-4 in section play and garnered the third seed in the classification. Of those 39 goals, Lauren Jones provided 28 of them.
Jones has since graduated and now plays at Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey. Now, Greater Latrobe must fill a massive void in its scoring punch, but a new approach could pay dividends. According to longtime head coach Jeff Giordan, the early results have been promising.
Although the Wildcats failed to find the scoresheet in a 4-0 non-conference loss to Class 1A powerhouse Ellis School to open the season, Greater Latrobe responded with an impressive 3-0 victory against Upper St. Clair in its Class 2A conference opener.
In that triumph, junior forward Lauren Sapp netted a pair of goals, while junior midfielder Josie Straigis tallied the other marker. In the process, Sapp already matched her goal output from all of 2020, while Straigis, one of the captains, displayed her athleticism that has also allowed her to excel on the softball diamond for the Lady Wildcats.
Perhaps most importantly, the Lady Wildcats showed that they will likely have a bevy of contributors offensively, a balance that was lacking at times last season.
“It was a lot more of a team game. We were able to connect passes together, get the ball inside the scoring circle,” Giordan noted. “Everybody’s participating now. We’re not relying on one girl or two girls now, and it gives teams more to worry about.”
The Lady Wildcats must fill other holes, however, with the graduation of goalkeepers Marissa Novak and Gracie Blycheck, in addition to top defender Cece Daniele.
Senior Valentina Rossi has filled the vacancy in net, and after playing extensively at the junior varsity level a year ago, she’s now one of the captains on the squad. She made eight saves in the shutout win against the Lady Panthers.
Junior center back Taylor Desko, senior captain Geina Shaker, and fellow senior Harley Cochran are among the players who will be vital to the defensive effort.
Giordan lauded the improvement of Desko, in particular, saying “She’s found her game in the last year. She’s very aggressive; attacks the ball.”
The squad consists mostly of upperclassmen, with 11 seniors and 17 juniors. Those players include seniors Meghan Henderson, Kelsie Irons, Alexa Jogun, Darrian Lynch, Sarah Matsko, Jenna Mucci, Ashley Onega, and Haley Wojtseck, as well as juniors Riley Baughman, Mary Blycheck, Megan Brackney, Hope Cerny, Emma Cowan, Abigale Hart, Emma Herrington, Rachel Little, Kierra Madey, Delaney Mulroy, Gianna Murray, Lauren Noonan, Shae O’Barto, and Emily Schrum.
“There’s a lot of experience this year, and next year for sure,” Giordan noted.
That experience will be needed to compete in a conference that includes Penn-Trafford, which has claimed the past five WPIAL Class 2A titles. Fox Chapel Area looks to be a contender once again, while Oakland Catholic and Upper St. Clair round out the section. Woodland Hills opted not to field a team this season after tying the Lady Eagles for last place a year ago.
Although the Lady Warriors return just two starters from a year ago, those starters are crucial pieces, with senior goalie Gwen Hershberger, and prolific-scoring sophomore Ava Hershberger, who Giordan called a dominant player.
“It’s going to be a struggle for either us or any other team to take that spot away from (Penn-Trafford),” he stated. “But that’s what we’re gunning for.”
The Lady Wildcats faced P-T in the 2018 and 2019 championship matches, with the Lady Warriors victorious by margins of 2-0 and 4-0, respectively.
With an eye to the future, Giordan is also trying to develop his younger players with JV action, although finding opponents has been challenging at times.
