Oakland Catholic picked up a narrow 2-0 victory against the visiting Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team during a WPIAL Class 2A game played on Tuesday.
Oakland Catholic scored midway through the first quarter to take a 1-0 lead. The Lady Wildcats could not capitalize on their scoring chances and a fourth-quarter goal by the Lady Eagles capped the scoring.
Valentina Rossi made three saves in goal. Both teams had five shots, as Greater Latrobe earned three penalty corners to seven taken by Oakland Catholic.
The junior varsity team ended in a 1-1 tie, as Hope Cerny scored the lone goal for the Lady Wildcats. McKenna Brackney made one save in goal, as Greater Latrobe earned six penalty corners to just two for Oakland Catholic.
The Greater Latrobe JV team hosts Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rossi Field. The varsity Lady Wildcats (2-4, 3-6) are back in action Thursday against Fox Chapel Area at Rossi Field.
