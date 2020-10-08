Facing one of the top teams in the district, the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team fell, 4-1, against Fox Chapel on Wednesday during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 contest. Meanwhile, Ligonier Valley canceled its match against Greensburg Central Catholic, because of concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and injuries.
Hannah Klimek scored the Lady Wildcats’ lone goal against Fox Chapel.
A loss moved Greater Latrobe to 3-4-1 in section play and overall. Greater Latrobe currently sits in fourth place in the section behind Penn-Trafford (4-2-2, 5-2-2), which the Lady Wildcats face in a key matchup, 3 p.m., Saturday at Rossi Field.
Greater Latrobe played to a 1-1 tie against Penn-Trafford on Sept. 23. The Lady Wildcats wrap up section play, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Hempfield Area and conclude their regular season Oct. 20 with an exhibition game at Laurel Highlands.
Ligonier Valley head coach Eric Vogelsang said the game against Greensburg Central Catholic will be recorded as a cancellation under new WPIAL rules for the season — not a forfeit, since “some of the reason was COVID-19 concerns,” while the Lady Rams were also dealing with multiple injuries. The game will not be made up.
Vogelsang said a combination of injuries and a few girls awaiting COVID-19 test results from family members who were in direct contact with an infected person led to the cancellation.
“We only had 10 available (on Wednesday),” Vogelsang said. “We had no players with direct contact, just being precautionary because family members did.”
During an 8-0 defeat against Springdale on Monday, the Lady Rams finished the game with 10 players on the field, after starting the match with 14.
The Lady Rams (2-5, 3-8) suffered a 15-1 loss against GCC (5-0, 6-0) on Sept. 17 during a WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 matchup.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Serra Catholic, 6 p.m., Tuesday. The Lady Rams lost, 9-0, at Serra Catholic on Sept. 23.
