The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team came away with another win, while Derry Area suffered a defeat, both on Tuesday night.
Greater Latrobe beat Connellsville Area, 3-1, in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play, while South Allegheny swept Derry Area in a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 match.
Greater Latrobe and Connellsville Area split the first two games, 25-18 and 20-25 before the Lady Wildcats claimed the final two, 25-13 and 25-20 for the victory. Derry Area fell by identical 25-18 margins in the first two games and 25-14 in the third.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team hadn’t played in five days, but the Lady Wildcats didn’t look rusty against Connellsville Area. The Lady Wildcats were able to get all members of the varsity squad into the match, as Greater Latrobe improved to 8-3 in the section and 11-3 overall.
Anna Rafferty led Greater Latrobe with 15 kills and two blocks, while Emma Blair, her partner in the middle, posted nine kills and two blocks. Outside hitters Maya Krehlik and Elle Snyder combined for 12 kills, while Lily Fenton posted six kills and Jill Wisneski one.
From the service line, Maya Krehlik delivered eight aces, while Bailey Watson, Fenton and Ava Krehlik all produced three. Snyder, Rafferty and Alanna Thiel combined for four more aces. Fenton dished out 31 assists to the Greater Latrobe attackers, while Ava Krehlik also had six assists.
Defensively, senior co-captain Bailey Watson led the way with 20 digs, followed by Shallyn Shank and Fenton, each with seven. Maya Krehlik and Rafferty added five digs apiece, while Snyder, Gabby Sukay, Ryley Quinn, Ava Krehlik, Thiel, Giovanna Jones and Isabel Trice combined for 14 digs.
Tiana Moracco led Derry Area against South Allegheny with five kills, while Sasha Whitfield followed, one back with four. Makenzie Eades and Megan Baker both posted three kills.
Faith Shean led Derry Area defensively with eight digs, while Baker and Whitfield were one back with seven apiece. Baker directed the offense with 18 assists.
Derry Area’s junior varsity team lost in the maximum three games. South Allegheny claimed the first set, 25-18 before Derry Area tied it with a 25-20 win. South Allegheny won it with a narrow 15-13 victory.
Alayna Williams and Emily Berkhimer paced the JV team with five kills each. Williams and Katie Dunlap both had eight digs apiece, defensively.
Greater Latrobe won the junior varsity match in straight games, 26-24 and 25-23.
Chiara Mongelluzzo led all JV scorers with seven kills, while Madison Gresh followed with four and Jaycee Bodnar posted three kills. Mia Myers, MacKenzie Myers, Ava Krehlik, Jianna Kacmarkiewicz, McKenna Marino and Hanna Costello provided the balance of the JV scoring.
Greater Latrobe setter Ava Krehlik and Mikenna Marino distributed the ball for the JV team, combining for 23 assists. Macie McHugh set the mark defensively with 15 digs, while McKenna Marino and MacKenzie Myers produced six digs each.
Greater Latrobe will honor its seniors, Bailey Watson, Rafferty, Shallyn Shank, Thiel and Wisneski, 7:30 p.m. Thursday when the Lady Wildcats host Hempfield Area. Derry Area is scheduled to host backyard rival Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 match. Derry Area hung on for a 3-2 victory against Ligonier Valley on Oct. 6. Greater Latrobe beat Hempfield Area, 3-1, on Sept. 28.
