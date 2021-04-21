Dom Robinson and August Lawrence advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championships.
The Greater Latrobe duo fell in the consolation round of Tuesday’s WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 doubles championships at Franklin Regional High School, but still moved on to the district doubles tournament. The WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament is scheduled for next week.
Robinson and Lawrence downed Kaiden and Alex Goforth, of Connellsville Area, 10-0, in the opening round before scoring a 10-3 win against Luke Snyder and Brady Johnson of Norwin in the quarterfinals.
The Franklin Regional tandem of Shrey Ramesh and Vishal Thulasiram defeated Robinson and Lawrence, 6-4, 6-4, in the semifinals. Brian Lee and Alex Turowski, of Penn-Trafford, defeated Robinson and Lawrence, 6-1, 6-1, in the consolation match.
A second Greater Latrobe duo also participated in the section doubles tournament on Tuesday.
Koen Fulton and Gabe Golden defeated Jacob Greer and Gavin McPoyle, 10-7, in the opening round of the doubles tournament. But Fulton and Golden lost, 10-0, in the quarterfinals against Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkarni, of Franklin Regional.
Nadesan and Kulkarni defeated Ramesh and Tulasiram, 6-1, 6-1, to claim the section doubles championship.
Robinson reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament earlier this season. He won the third-place consolation match of the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Tournament to qualify for the WPIAL tournament for the second time in his career, the other coming in 2019.
(0) comments
