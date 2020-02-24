It wasn’t an ideal situation, as Greater Latrobe won’t be sending any divers to the PIAA Class 3A State Championships next month.
But all three Greater Latrobe divers — Jordyn Miller, Lauren Bisignani and Clay McClintock — still placed inside the top-10 and two of the three earned a medal during Saturday’s WPIAL Class 3A Diving Championships at North Allegheny High School.
“Sometimes it’s a little bittersweet, and you want to do more, but I’m glad to have a great finish with them,” Greater Latrobe coach Grey Arrigonie said. “We had two seniors there, so it was great to finish on the podium.”
The top five in Class 3A automatically advanced to the PIAA State Championships, scheduled for March 11-14 at Bucknell University.
North Allegheny freshman Christina Shi captured the girls’ event with a 521.30, while Bethel Park’s Sadie Coda grabbed the final qualifying spot with a 401.40. Fox Chapel Area’s David Manelis won the boys’ event with a 524.90, while Seneca Valley’s Matt Laslavic earned the final state qualifying spot at 391.60.
“It was very big that a freshman won the (girls) meet,” Arrigonie said. “There was a lot of young freshman talent in the class this year.”
Miller, a senior, placed eighth on the girls’ side with a 375.65, while Bisignani, a junior, finished behind her teammate in ninth place at 368.90. Miller was seeded No. 5 entering this year’s WPIAL Class 3A Diving Championships, while Bisignani was ranked No. 7.
“Jordyn had a steady day, and she dove well,” Arrigonie said. “Lauren had a great start to the meet. She just got passed a little bit at the end. Overall, it was a nice day.”
Last month, Miller won the girls Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Diving Championships, while Bisignani came in second. Last season, Miller and Bisignani placed second and third, respectively at the WCCA Diving Championships.
Miller and Bisignani also took eighth and ninth, respectively during last season’s WPIAL Class 3A Diving Championships.
Bisignani will return for her senior season next year.
“We’ll be looking for another strong year from her,” Arrigonie said.
McClintock, a senior, took eighth on the boys’ side with a 371.20. McClintock, who finished fifth at last month’s WCCA Diving Championships, was seeded No. 12 entering the meet.
A year earlier, McClintock placed 20th for the Wildcats at the WPIAL Diving Championships with a 201.05.
“Clay had the meet of his life,” Arrigonie said. “That’s phenomenal for Clay to medal after not even making the cut last year. Going from not scoring to a medalist in one year, he was on and he had a great meet. It was a great last meet for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.