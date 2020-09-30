Emma Huber and Charlie Banks helped lead the Derry Area cross-country teams to a split against Greensburg Salem and Yough during a WPIAL Division I, Section 1 contest Tuesday at Derry Area.
Also on Tuesday, Greater Latrobe hosted Hempfield Area and Norwin, in WPIAL Division I, Section 1 action. The Greater Latrobe boys took care of Norwin, 24-33, and Hempfield Area, 19-42. The Lady Wildcats fell, 24-37, against Norwin and 21-40 versus Hempfield Area.
The Derry Area boys improved to 2-4 in the section and overall following a 21-36 victory against Yough. Greensburg Salem defeated the Derry Area boys, 15-48. The Derry Area girls (1-5, 1-5) posted its first win of the season with a 21-34 victory against Yough. Greensburg Salem also defeated the Lady Trojans, 16-46.
All six Lady Trojans ran a personal best, led by Huber, who placed fifth overall with a 22:31. Nicole Enos also ended in the top-10 with a ninth-place showing (23:44), while Leah Perry finished two spots back in 11th-place (24:28) and Emilee Steffey capturing 12th in 24:37.
Tessa Hayes captured 18th place with a 25:33 and also broke her own freshman school record established last week. Abbey Bolen also took 25th in 36:36.
All six Derry Area runners on the boys’ side also ran personal bests, guided by Banks, who took seventh in 18:36. Blake Cecchini placed 10th (19:40), Jake Watson took 11th (19:50) and Morgan Sobota came in 12th overall in 19:58. Tristan Seger captured 16th-place (21:59) and Jacob Short took 18th in 25:22.
The Greater Latrobe boys improved to 5-1, while the Lady Wildcats dropped to 3-3 overall.
Dante Frescura guided the Greater Latrobe boys with a second-place finish in 17:30. He was followed closely by Drew Kozuch, Joseph Hill, David An and Matt McCreery, completing the top five. Koen Fulton and Noah Pittman completed the varsity squad for Greater Latrobe.
Clara Herr led the Greater Latrobe girls with a third-place effort in 21:04. Lexie Planinsek, Aubrey Cable, Hayden Kraynick and Lizzie Planinsek all scored for Greater Latrobe, while McKenna Skatell and Daysha Thomas rounded out the varsity team.
There were participation limits in place for each race because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so a third race was held. Justin Rhodes and Connor Pflugh led the way with a 1-2 finish, while Jacob Kemerer, Nick Wetzel, Isiac Waszo and Octavian Musgrove also competed for Greater Latrobe.
The Wildcats will compete Saturday at White Oak Park in the Bald Eagle Invitational before returning home to host Greensburg Salem and Penn-Trafford on Tuesday at Rossi Field. Derry Area will visit Hempfield Area, 4 p.m. next Tuesday for a tri-meet that will also include Ligonier Valley.
