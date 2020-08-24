Athletes at Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley are ready to play.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) — a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state — went against a strong recommendation made by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and instead voted to hold high school athletics in the fall by a 25-5 vote.
“I think it was the right decision,” Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears said. “We’re excited. There have been a lot of community sports going on all summer and there doesn’t seem to be a big issue.
“I think the right move is to try it, and if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. But I think everybody’s willing to give this a shot. I think if we do it smartly, we could be OK.”
The PIAA offers football, golf, girls’ tennis, cross-country, girls’ volleyball, field hockey and soccer in the fall. While the PIAA granted approval to begin the fall sports season, the board left the final decision on whether or not to play up to each individual school district across the state.
Mears added that high school athletics is a voluntary endeavor.
“Any athlete that participates chooses to do so,” Mears said. “If there is an athlete with a parent who has a compromised immune system, or has health issues, then it is probably a decision to be weighed out by the individual family for this year.”
Derry Area also plans to move forward with the fall sports season.
“We’re happy to see the PIAA’s decision to allow fall sports,” Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller said. “Our coaches and athletes have been preparing all summer for this season and it’s great that they’ll have a chance to showcase their work and talents.”
Ligonier Valley intends to hold athletics this fall, as well. New athletic director Wesley Siko is excited to give district athletes an opportunity to play.
“They’ve done everything they can to abide ever since we started workouts under our safety guidelines,” Siko said. “Our coaches have been doing a great job in educating our athletes in what they need to do. We’re willing to do whatever we can to play.”
Siko has been pleased with workouts and athlete turnout.
“The athletes just want to compete on the field and the court,” Siko said. “They love what they do and they understand what they have to do to play. They understand what’s going on in the world and I think that’s huge.”
The football season is on target to begin Friday, Sept. 11. All fall sports practices are currently set to begin today, including heat acclimatization for football. Golf is slated to begin on Thursday, and girls’ tennis on Monday, Aug. 31, days later than originally scheduled. Cross-country, soccer, field hockey and girls’ volleyball are slated to begin on Sept. 11, the same day as football, and a week later than the originally-scheduled start date of Friday, Sept. 4.
“Hopefully, we can complete the season and provide these great young men and women with a great experience,” Miller said.
Mears is excited for the local student-athletes.
“Anyone who witnessed the spring, and how hard it was on those kids, to not have their senior year … at least these kids have hope,” Mears said. “Being well-rounded and part of a team is important in kids’ development. I think it’s part of their growth and I’m excited to endorse that. I have a child in sports, too, so as a dad, more than an athletic director, I believe this is the right decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.