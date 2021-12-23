The Greater Latrobe and Derry Area girls’ swimming and diving teams earned victories, but the Wildcats’ and Trojan boys’ teams suffered defeats.
The Greater Latrobe girls defeated Bethel Park, 93-77, while the Derry Area edged out Freeport Area, 84-82. The Greater Latrobe boys suffered a narrow defeat, 94-90, against Bethel Park, while the Derry Area boys took a 64-52 defeat.
Andrea Hoffman picked up a victory for the Greater Latrobe girls in the 200 free, while Lauren Bell and Destini Homan both won a pair of events. Bell won the 100 back and 200 individual medley and Homan captured the 50 and 100 free. Kate Wolford won the 500 free and Dannika Mucino picked up a win in the 100 butterfly. Maggie Elder won the 100 breast and Hannah Polosky took diving with a WPIAL qualifying score.
The team of Bell, Homan, Mucino and Hoffman won the 200 free relay, while the group of Wolford, Mucino, Hoffman and Bell took the 400 free relay.
Colin Spehar led the Greater Latrobe boys with a win in the 100 butterfly and 100 back and a WPIAL qualifying time in both. Patrick Cratty won the 100 and 200 free, while Liam Mucino took the 500 free. The Wildcats also won the 200 medley relay, as Spehar, Julian Zhu, Mucino and Charlie Cratty touched the wall first.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 6 p.m., Jan. 6 against Armstrong in a home meet.
Makenzie Eades led the Derry Area girls with a win in the 50 free, while Avery Haake won the 50 and 500 free on the boys side for the Trojans. Jake Hauser captured the top spot in diving on the boys side, while Chloe Buhite took the girls’ 100 free. Chase Marco also won the 100 back for the Derry Area boys.
The team of Buhite, Eades, Sophia Doherty and Gianna Gruska won the girls’ 200 medley relay with a qualifying time, while Mikah Horwat, Keely Siko, Regan Repak and Eades took the 200 free relay. Repak also qualified in the 200 individual medley.
Derry Area will travel to Uniontown Area on Jan. 4.
