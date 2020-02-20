Area divers from Greater Latrobe and Derry Area will be showcased this weekend.
The WPIAL Diving Championships will take place on Friday and Saturday.
Derry Area divers will compete in the Class AA Diving Championships, which are set for Friday at South Park High School, while Greater Latrobe divers participate in the Class AAA Diving Championships on Saturday at North Allegheny High School in Wexford.
“We’re excited,” Greater Latrobe coach Grey Arrigonie said. “We have three divers in.
“They’re all returners and veteran divers. They’ve all had fantastic years.”
The top six girls and boys in Class AA and the top five in Class AAA automatically advance to the PIAA State Championships, which run from March 11-14 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.
Derry Area divers will head to South Park on Thursday for a practice before competing on Friday.
“This is always an exciting time with the dual meets over and the full focus on WPIALs,” Derry Area coach Jeff Kelly said.
Ali Cowan and Ashley Baker will compete for the DA girls while Cameron Washburn and Jakob Riggle participate on the boys’ side.
Ali Cowan, Cameron Washburn and Jakob Riggle have been there before and they know what it’s all about, so they have been trying to beef up their dive lists and polish up everything,” Kelly said. “They seem excited and, of course, are hoping for a top-six finish.”
Cowan, a junior, ended her sophomore season with a ninth-place finish at the PIAA Class AA Diving Championships. She placed fifth and qualified for the state meet during last year’s WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships.
Last month, Cowan finished third at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Diving Championships. At last season’s WCCA meet, Cowan placed fourth.
Cowan enters this season’s WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships ranked No. 2 behind Central Valley’s Alexa Gonczi.
Washburn, a senior, placed fourth at last month’s WCCA Diving Championships. Washburn is currently ranked fourth entering the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships while Riggle, a senior, is seeded No. 9. Baker, a freshman, is seeded No. 11 entering the girls’ diving championships.
“This is her first year of diving and she has done very well,” Kelly said. “She is adding some new dives to her list and trying to be very consistent on what she already has.
“It’s so fun watching an athlete when they get to this level for the first time. She is definitely wide-eyed.”
Jordyn Miller and Lauren Bisignani will compete for the Greater Latrobe girls in the WPIAL Class AAA meet while Clay McClintock is part of the event on the boys’ side.
“They’re diving better than ever,” Arrigonie said. “They’re hoping to definitely move up from last year. Every year, each of them have improved at the WPIAL meet.”
Arrigonie said Miller and Bisignani, a senior and junior, respectively, are seeking redemption from last year. Miller and Bisignani took eighth and ninth, respectively, during last season’s WPIAL Class AAA Diving Championships.
“A couple of big names left in front of them, so if we can get two divers into states, that would be great,” Arrigonie said. “After the WPIAL meet last year, definitely a main goal this year was to improve, especially when you’re that close.”
Miller is seeded No. 5 entering this year’s WPIAL Class AAA Diving Championships, while Bisignani is ranked No. 7.
Last month, Miller won the girls WCCA Diving Championships while Bisignani came in second. Last season, Miller and Bisignani placed second and third, respectively at the WCCA Diving Championships.
Miller’s older sister Taylor was a three-time WCCA Diving champion. Taylor Miller, now diving at Ohio University, was a two-time state qualifier and finished her senior year top 10 in the state.
Younger sister Jordyn wants to qualify for the state meet this year, and she wants to bring Bisignani, her teammate, along.
“They were so close last year,” Arrigonie said. “They don’t want to feel that again.
“They’ve worked hard over the summer and prepared almost a full year for this meet. It wasn’t like they just popped back in November. They’ve had a whole year of training to try and improve, move up and get into states this year.”
McClintock, a senior, is seeded No. 12 in the boys competition. He finished fifth at last month’s WCCA Diving Championships.
“Clay has really improved over his career,” Arrigonie said. “Being a senior, he has a stronger list of dives and he should be set up for his best performance he’s ever done at the WPIAL meet.”
