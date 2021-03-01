It was a bittersweet weekend for several Greater Latrobe and Derry Area divers.
The Wildcats and Trojans were happy to have an opportunity to compete in the WPIAL Class 2A and 3A Diving Championships at North Allegheny High School this weekend after battling the rigors of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the past year.
But there won’t be any Greater Latrobe or Derry Area qualifiers in diving this season after the PIAA significantly limited the number of competitors at the upcoming state meet.
Only the district champions advanced on the boys and girls’ side in Class 2A and 3A this year at the WPIAL Championships. In prior years, Class 2A featured six qualifiers and Class 3A would’ve had five. Historically, that would’ve qualified two local divers to the state meet — Derry Area’s Ali Cowan in Class 2A and Hannah Polosky of Greater Latrobe in Class 3A. But only the WPIAL champions move on this season to the state meet, which will take place at Cumberland Valley High School, as opposed to Bucknell University, the traditional location.
Derry Area coach Jeff Kelly recalls being in a van last year, less than an hour from Bucknell when he was told to turn around after the state meet was canceled because of COVID-19.
“It’s tough for the kids,” Kelly said. “It’s all about the kids because you want to see them have those opportunities. But the divers seemed to be at ease with themselves and it seemed like our girls were really focused.
“We talked about what a blessing it was to be able to get here because this is the COVID year. This is the asterisk, because we didn’t have opportunities to compete as often as we would’ve liked. But they were relaxed, having fun and taking it one dive at a time.”
Cowan finished third in Class 2A this season with a 344.60. Maggie Foley of North Catholic captured the district championship, and the state meet berth, with a 441.05, while Central Valley’s Alexa Gonczi placed second with a 422.80.
“Ali had a great day and she was spot on,” Kelly said. “The two girls ahead of her were fantastic.
“(Cowan) got stronger as the meet went on. Some of the dives have given her trouble throughout the year, but she didn’t have any problems. Her dives were solid, so to see her relaxed, smiling and enjoying it was great.”
Cowan qualified for the PIAA Class 2A State Diving Championships the previous two seasons. Last season’s state meet was canceled by the pandemic, but Cowan ended her sophomore season with a ninth-place finish at the state meet.
Cowan finished sixth in the WPIAL last season and fifth in the district as a sophomore. Kelly said Cowan will dive at Chatham University next year.
“To finish third in the WPIAL is phenomenal,” Kelly said. “It’s tough because she should’ve been able to dive at states, but she did everything that she could do. There are things you can control and there are things you can’t control. She focused on controlling what she could control.”
Polosky placed fifth in Class 3A, while teammate Lauren Bisignani came in sixth. Polosky scored a 395.35, while Bisignani earned a 386.05.
“When you’re able to medal at the WPIAL level, and you’re going against the top divers, who are going to Division I schools, it’s great,” Greater Latrobe coach Grey Arrigonie said. “It was one of Lauren’s best meets that she ever had and for Hannah to get fifth place was great.”
Christina Shi of North Allegheny won the Class 3A girls’ title with a 532.65, while teammates Maya Ennis and Zoe Ky finished second and third with respective scores of 495.60 and 466. Seneca Valley’s Ashley Felitsky finished third with a 396.25.
“There weren’t many schools at the top of the list for diving and we’re coming home with two medals at Greater Latrobe,” Arrigonie said.
Bisignani finished ninth the past two seasons at the WPIAL Class 3A championships. She plans to attend Notre Dame next year, but Arrigonie said she will not dive.
“The good thing is that she went out with one of her best diving meets, and definitely the best WPIAL performance she’s ever done,” Arrigonie said. “She dove consistently and dove well to put her in that position.”
Greater Latrobe’s Quinlin Mulroy placed 27th with a 103.90. Polosky, her sophomore teammate, would’ve reached the state meet in a typical season with her fifth-place effort.
“It’s tough to be at that level, which always makes it, and then this year, you don’t get to go,” Arrigonie said. “It’s great for a sophomore to get to that level. It’s only going to help for the future and we’ll start looking for bigger and better. Next year, it will definitely be a goal to get her into the state meet and to get her into the medals by the time her career is finished.”
Derry Area’s Ashley Baker placed 10th in the WPIAL with a 240.10. Kelly said Baker held the lead at one point early in the meet.
“She had a great day, and she was hitting her dives well,” Kelly said. “Then, a twist dive caught her and knocked her out of contention. But she’s a wonderful young lady and she will rebound. She has two more years, and she hasn’t even realized her potential, so I look forward to her doing well in the future.”
Five Derry Area girls qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championships on Saturday.
The list includes Chloe Buhite, Emily Bolish, Lauren Angus and Mackenzie Eades in the 200 medley relay, in addition to Buhite, Eades, Keely Siko and Angus in the 200 free relay. Buhite will also compete individually in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley, while Bolish is in the 100 breast.
Greater Latrobe won’t have any swimmers in the WPIAL Class 3A Swimming Championships on Sunday. Arrigonie said there are only 16 individuals and 12 relays per event because of COVID-19 restrictions, a drastic cut from prior seasons.
Arrigonie still pointed to several positives this season, including Gavin Skwirut, Julian Zhu, Charlie Cratty and Colin Spehar breaking the school record in the 200 free last week.
“We broke a school record and a lot of boys and girls had lifetime times,” Arrigonie said. “This season was a success for us. We didn’t make it into the meet, but most went out on some of their best swimming performances, even in this shortened season, which is astounding.”
