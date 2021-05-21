Three area teams hope to reach the WPIAL semifinals during playoff action this weekend.
The Greater Latrobe and Derry Area baseball teams play quarterfinal-round games, Friday and Saturday, respectively, while Ligonier Valley softball is in action Monday.
The 12th-seeded Greater Latrobe baseball team takes on No. 13 Peters Township in a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals matchup, 11 a.m. Friday at West Mifflin High School.
The Wildcats (13-8) upset No. 5 Plum, 8-7, in the first round on Wednesday, jumping out to a big early lead and holding off the Mustangs’ late rally. Greater Latrobe won its first playoff game since the 2017 season when Wildcats captured the WPIAL and PIAA titles.
Peters Township (9-10) also knocked off No. 5 South Fayette, 6-4, to reach the quarterfinals. The Indians finished 5-5 in Section 4 behind No. 2 Bethel Park and No. 11 Connellsville Area.
If the Wildcats defeat Peters Township, they will face the winner of No. 1 Franklin Regional or No. 8 Mars Area, Monday at a time and site to be determined. Greater Latrobe will also earn a PIAA state playoff berth with a win Friday.
The Wildcats closed section play (6-4 record) with a significant sweep of Penn-Trafford, which vaulted Greater Latrobe into a second-place tie with the Warriors and Gateway. Greater Latrobe has now won seven of its last eight games, outscoring the opposition by a 67-26 margin during those contests.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with five wins in its first seven games. However, the Wildcats dropped five of six prior to a big section sweep of Kiski Area, in which they outscored the Cavaliers, 22-10, during the back-to-back set. That sent the Wildcats on their current stretch run.
Ten of Greater Latrobe’s 21 games — six wins and four losses — have been decided by one or two runs. Seven of its games this season have been decided in the sixth inning or later, including three wins and four losses.
Fifth-seeded Derry Area shutout No. 12 New Brighton, 10-0, on Thursday to advance to the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals against No. 4 McGuffey on Saturday. Time and site were not available as of press time.
Thursday was Derry Area’s first playoff win in 17 years. The Trojans defeated Burrell, 5-0, in 2004 but fell to Washington, 7-0, in the quarterfinals.
Derry Area (8-2, 12-4) also won the Section 3 title for the first time since 1992.
McGuffey reached the quarterfinals by blanking No. 13 South Allegheny, 5-0, on Thursday. McGuffey captured the Section 4 title with a 9-1 mark and 13-4 overall record.
If Derry Area defeats McGuffey on Saturday, it will face either No. 1 Hopewell or No. 8 Deer Lakes in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Valley swept Derry Area in a two-game section series to begin the season. But the Trojans responded and have now won 12 of their last 14 games, outscoring the opposition 121-32 during that span. Derry Area has hit double digits offensively in seven of 12 wins this season. Derry Area pitchers allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of the team’s last 11 games overall. The Trojans gave up one run or fewer eight times in those 11 games.
On Monday, the top-seeded Ligonier Valley softball team takes on No. 9 Neshannock, 4 p.m. at Mars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.