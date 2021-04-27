Positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the district contributed to several postponements for Greater Latrobe and Derry Area athletic teams.
Greater Latrobe’s senior high building closed on Sunday and Monday for extensive cleaning. All senior high athletic events, home and away were postponed on Monday, including Greater Latrobe’s road WPIAL Class 5A, Section 2 softball game at Thomas Jefferson. The building re-opened on Tuesday.
Derry Area had six positive COVID-19 cases at its middle/high school. Because of that, the district is following updated guidance and recommendations by the state departments of health and education by closing the middle and high school complex today and Wednesday, as the county is in the substantial designation regarding cases. The closure will allow for deeper cleaning and contact tracing.
The closure at Derry Area also postponed athletic events on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Postponed athletic events include back-to-back WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 baseball games, home and away, between Derry Area and Deer Lakes on Monday and Tuesday. Derry Area’s WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 girls’ softball home game against North Catholic was postponed on Monday, in addition to a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 home volleyball match against Deer Lakes today. A critical WPIAL Class 2A, Section 7 home track and field meet against Ligonier Valley was also postponed today, while a road section softball game against Valley was wiped out for Wednesday.
Derry Area’s baseball games were rescheduled for Thursday and Friday, the first game taking place 4 p.m. at Grandview Field, while the second is set for 4 p.m. at Deer Lakes. Derry Area’s softball game against North Catholic hasn’t been rescheduled as of press time, but the Lady Trojans are set to visit Valley, 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6. The softball team is back in action, 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Shady Side Academy.
Derry Area’s home track and field meet was rescheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday against Ligonier Valley, while the boys’ volleyball match was changed to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at home.
There were also several middle school and JV events postponed at Greater Latrobe and Derry Area. The list includes Derry Area JV baseball, JV softball, middle school baseball, middle school softball and middle school track, in addition to middle school baseball, softball and track at Greater Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.