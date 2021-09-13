Clara Herr and August Lawrence led the Greater Latrobe cross-country teams during the Red, White and Blue Classic at White Oak Park. The Wildcats finished 22nd, while the Lady Wildcats placed 25th overall. The North Allegheny boys and girls won both races.
Lawrence was the top finisher for the Greater Latrobe boys, ending the race in 17:56. Koen Fulton joined Lawrence in the scoring, along with Drew Kozuch, Noah Pittman and Henry Krom, while Joey DiVittis, Nick Wetzel and Dustyn McGinity also raced for the varsity team.
Herr ran the course in 20:17 to lead the way for the Greater Latrobe girls. Hayden Kraynick, Cora Drylie, Daysha Thomas and Leah Mazur also scored for the Lady Wildcats in the race.
The highlight came in the freshman girls’ race, as Emerson Skatell and Carley Berk took the top two spots. Skatell completed the course in 20:18. Skatell and Berk were joined by Avi Mucci and Kira Florek, while Liam Wilson led the freshman boys, completing the course in 19:08. Steve Janke and Jack Gaffney also raced for the freshman boys.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 4 p.m. Tuesday when the Wildcats host Derry Area and Franklin Regional in a section match.
