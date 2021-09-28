The 2020 cross-country season was a banner year in many regards for Greater Latrobe.
Both the boys and girls squads posted winning records in the section, and the boys achieved their highest finish in program history in the WPIAL championships. Additionally, senior Dante Frescura qualified for the PIAA meet, and he would’ve had company if not for a smaller field in the state competition that resulted from coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
“Two more boys and one of our girls would’ve qualified under the usual qualification standards,” explained Greater Latrobe head coach Todd Simpson, now in his 12th season at the head coach and 23rd overall with the program.
After going 6-2 and finishing sixth in the WPIAL a year ago, the Wildcats boys were hit hard by graduation. Four of the top five runners have moved on, including Frescura, who now competes at Westmoreland County Community College, as well as Joseph Hill, David An, and Justin Carlson.
The most notable returner is junior Drew Kozuch, who finished less than 20 seconds behind Frescura in the WPIAL race a year ago.
For the early portions of this campaign, Kozuch has been running in close proximity with fellow juniors Koen Fulton and August Lawrence, with each of the trio finishing in first at least once in 2021. After his showing a year ago, Kozuch appears to be the likeliest option to ascend further as the season progresses, but Simpson is hoping that a rising tide will lift all boats.
“I expect Drew at some point to break out of that pack, but I’m hoping that he doesn’t break too far out and he takes those other two with him when he goes,” he noted.
A pair of Greater Latrobe freshmen have usually slotted behind the top three runners, as Liam Wilson and Steve Janke have quickly acclimated to the varsity level. Wilson, whose older brother Collin was a standout at Greater Latrobe and now competes at St. Vincent, has proven to consistently be the fourth finisher on the Wildcats.
“There’s not been a large gap between the top three and him, so that’s been encouraging,” Simpson noted.
Senior Noah Pittman has also been finishing regularly in the top six, while his classmates Nick Wetzel and Dustyn McGinity have also been valuable, both through their performances and their support of teammates.
Greater Latrobe opened the season by defeating Gateway and falling to Altoona Area in a non-section meet. In Division I Section 1, the Wildcats have claimed wins against Derry Area, Yough, and Ligonier Valley, but came up short against Franklin Regional. However, the Panthers fell to Greensburg Salem, a team against which the Wildcats match up favorably, according to the veteran head coach.
In addition to the Golden Lions, Penn-Trafford, Hempfield Area, and Norwin all remain on the section slate for Greater Latrobe. If they win out, however, they will claim at least a share of the section crown, a distinction that has eluded them since 2007.
That potential outcome would likely surpass the preseason expectations for the Wildcats, especially since they are competing with a roster of just 13 runners, down from 23 a year ago.
“We dialed things back a little bit as far as what we thought might happen, just because of that solid senior class that left,” Simpson revealed of the team’s aspirations.
“I’d like to see if we can get Drew Kozuch to make it to the states. I think he has that potential,” he added.
The aspirations may be loftier on the girls’ side. The squad returns the majority of key contributors from 2020, and they have been supplemented by impactful freshmen.
“The strength of our team came from the underclassmen last year, and most of those are back,” Simpson said of last year’s group, which lost only McKenna Skatell and Aubrey Cable to graduation.
After finishing 5-3 a year ago, the Lady Wildcats are perfect at 6-0 in 2021, including section wins against Franklin Regional, Derry Area, Yough, and Ligonier Valley.
After narrowly missing the PIAA qualifying mark last year, Clara Herr has once again led the way for the Lady Wildcats in 2021.
“She has been near the front of the team throughout the season,” Simpson said of the sophomore. “She’s put in a lot of mileage, and her body is just now starting to get into that racing shape.”
Another significant returner is senior Lexie Planinsek, who finished second behind Herr among Greater Latrobe girls in the WPIAL championships last season.
Meanwhile, freshman Emerson Skatell, the younger sister of McKenna, has been dynamic for the Lady Wildcats. After excelling a year ago at the middle school level, she’s already won a couple of races at the varsity level this season.
Much like the top three competitors for the boys team, the aforementioned trio have typically been separated by fewer than 20 seconds in most races.
Another freshman, Carley Berk, has slotted into the fourth spot, while Lexie Planinsek’s twin sister Lizzie, as well as junior Hayden Kraynick, have also been among the top finishers. Sophomore Cora Drylie and senior Leah Mazur are other runners who have made a positive impact on the team.
Although reigning section champion Hempfield Area and Norwin, which boasts a massive roster, are top contenders, the Lady Wildcats appear poised to challenge for their first section title since 2016.
Additionally, Simpson believes his girls can finish inside the top 10 in the WPIAL competition. And with underclassmen representing the vast majority of the roster, those goals could be attainable in 2021 and for years to come.
“We’re excited about this season, but also very excited and looking forward to the future,” Simpson added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.