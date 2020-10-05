The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams earned a top-5 and top-10 finish during the Bald Eagle Invitational at White Oak Park in McKeesport.
The Wildcat boys placed fifth out of 18 teams, while the Lady Wildcats were ninth out of 17 groups. Mount Lebanon swept both races.
Dante Frescura and Drew Kozuch both shattered the 17-minute barrier on the boys side with times of 16:41 and 16:42, respectively. Frescura finished 10th and Kozuch 11th to both win awards. Joseph Hill, David An and Koen Fulton helped Greater Latrobe to a fifth-place finish, while Matt McCreery, Justin Carlson, Noah Pittman and Nathan Lemmon all competed in the varsity race.
Clara Herr earned a top-25 award on the girls’ side after breaking the 20-minute barrier with a time of 19:55, good for 15th-place overall. Lexie Planinsek, Aubrey Cable, McKenna Skatell and Hayden Kraynick all scored for the Lady Wildcats. Lizzie Planinsek and Leah Mazur both ran for the varsity team.
Freshman Daysha Thomas and Cora Drylie turned in nice times in the JV race, while August Lawrence led the JV charge on the boys’ side.
Greater Latrobe will host Greensburg Salem and Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m. Tuesday in its final home meet of the season and last race in section competition.
