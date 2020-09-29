With talented and experienced runners leading the way for Greater Latrobe cross country this season, the Wildcats aim to eclipse last season’s success, and also to challenge for the section titles and potentially state qualifying bids.
A year ago, the Greater Latrobe cross-county teams both posted solid seasons. While the girls squad went 6-3 overall, the boys compiled a record of 7-2.
“I think we performed about what we were hoping for last year,” said head coach Todd Simpson. “When we looked at what we had on the team and what we got from them, I think we were pretty satisfied.”
While both teams graduated some notable contributors, the majority of key runners returned this season, and they have been complimented by an influx of talent.
On the boys side, the Wildcats boast eight seniors who will lead the way.
“We have a very solid senior class. The boys in particular, there’s a lot of them, and they are the strength of our team,” Simpson said.
From that class, Dante Frescura, Justin Carlson, twins Joseph and James Hill, and David An have typically been among the top five finishers for the team this season. The first four of those individuals were returners from last year’s WPIAL squad, while An has improved drastically with a renewed focus towards the sport.
“He might run three or four meets a year for us,” Simpson said of An, who has a heavy focus on academics that previously limited his availability. “I always said ‘David, if you would ever take this seriously, you might be alright.’ He’s doing a really nice job.”
Other seniors include returning letterwinner Luke Robinson, as well as Augie Mucci and Jacob McElhoes. Mucci, in his second year with the team, continues to progress as he transitions from shorter distances, while McElhoes was a late addition after transferring from Clarion County at the beginning of the season.
“I’m glad that he’s found a home with us,” Simpson said of the newcomer.
Other notable contributors include juniors Noah Pittman and Nick Wetzel, sophomores Drew Kozuch and August Lawrence, and freshman Matthew McCreery.
Kozuch has been impressive thus far in 2020 after he sustained a broken foot last year.
“His times are right where he was when he got injured, so we’re excited to see him continue to grow,” Simpson detailed.
McCreery, meanwhile, has been a surprising contributor after not running for the middle school team in 2019.
The Greater Latrobe boys won three of its four meets thus far, and the setback against Franklin Regional was a result of confusion of the path during the race. Simpson believes his squad will contend with Hempfield Area and Norwin for section supremacy. Other teams in Division I Section I include Derry Area, Greensburg Salem, Ligonier Valley, Penn-Trafford, and Yough.
Greater Latrobe already holds victories against the Trojans, Rams, and Cougars.
Simpson also believes that if the format remains the same as in previous years, the Wildcats boys have a chance to advance to the PIAA event. Typically, Class 3A takes three qualifying teams, plus additional individual qualifiers not among those teams.
“It’d be awesome if we could at least be in the conversation for a state qualifying spot,” said Simpson, noting that the boys squad has never reached that achievement.
The girls team has a much smaller roster, but includes a few top runners who have led them to a 3-1 start, as well.
Junior Lexie Planinsek, a state qualifier last year and nearly a qualifier as a freshman in 2018, anchors the squad. She has been joined by freshman Clara Herr to create a formidable duo at the top of the lineup.
Herr’s emergence has helped offset the graduation of Rachel Harter, who was also a state qualifier a year ago.
The two seniors on the team, McKenna Skatell and Aubrey Cable, have also stepped up this year. Although they were slightly hampered by injuries to begin the season, they have typically finished in the third, fourth or fifth spots for Greater Latrobe.
“They’re both seeming to turn the corner for us now, and had a decent race on our course,” Simpson said of their performance against Ligonier Valley and Yough.
Behind those top four runners, the Wildcats’ roster includes Lizzie Planinsek, who is Lexie’s twin, as well as junior Leah Mazur, sophomore Hayden Kraynick, and freshmen Cora Drylie and Daysha Thomas.
The lack of depth could be the biggest hurdle for the girls as they progress throughout the section slate and compete in the WPIAL event.
Simpson also highlighted that the uncertainty of high-school athletics led to an unusual offseason for the runners, and put them slightly behind schedule to begin the campaign.
“It was hard to get them motivated to go out and run. So, when we get started, we’re working on some of the little kinks and things that might’ve been taken care of in June or July if they had been a little more serious,” he stated.
Still, the Wildcats have their sights set on winning the section, an accomplishment that hasn’t been reached by the girls since 2016, and on the boys side since 2007.
