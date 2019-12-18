A familiar face is returning to the Greater Latrobe girls’ softball program.
The Greater Latrobe School Board, at its meeting Tuesday approved Bob Kovalcin as girls’ softball coach, retroactive to Dec. 5. Kovalcin will receive a salary of $4,583.25 per year for the position.
Kovalcin guided Greater Latrobe to three WPIAL Quad-A championships in five years before resigning after nine seasons. He replaces Rick Kozusko, who resigned in August after going 38-21 in three seasons.
Kovalcin, who had a 141-49 record in nine seasons at Greater Latrobe, led the Lady Wildcats to WPIAL Quad-A championships in 2007, ’08 and 2011, and a pair of PIAA runner-up showings in 2007 and ’08.
He resigned in July of 2012 and moved to North Carolina to watch his daughter, Mollie, play her final year of softball at Catawba College.
Greater Latrobe has had three softball coaches in seven seasons since Kovalcin resigned.
Rick Shaheen led Greater Latrobe to a section title and quarterfinal-round playoff appearance in one season. Alexa (Bryson) Pinto, a former standout under Kovalcin, won a share of the section title and reached the playoffs in all three seasons — including a state playoff appearance — before Kozusko took over.
Last season, Greater Latrobe finished 12-7 under Kozusko and fell in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs against Hampton.
In 2018, the Lady Wildcats were second to Hempfield Area in the section and WPIAL. Greater Latrobe qualified for the state playoffs, defeating Central Dauphin in the first round before falling to Nazareth Area in the quarterfinals.
In 2017, GL also finished second to Hempfield Area in the section and the WPIAL. The Lady Wildcats qualified for the state playoffs and lost to eventual state runner-up Chambersburg in the first round.
In other business regarding athletics, the school board approved:
- The resignations of Louis Downey, junior high baseball assistant, and Thomas Turnbull III, baseball first assistant.
- Blake Reeping, volunteer girls basketball coach and Marlene Zuzak, volunteer bowling coach.
