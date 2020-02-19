Greater Latrobe School Board, at its regular meeting Tuesday, formally approved hiring Tom Kennedy to return as head coach of the district’s boys’ varsity soccer team.
Kennedy spent five seasons at Greater Latrobe, going 37-46-4 before initially resigning in March of 2019.
Greater Latrobe enjoyed a historic season in 2018 when the Wildcats finished 11-7-1, including a 9-5 mark in section play, and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014, when they lost a preliminary-round game.
During the 2018 season, Greater Latrobe lost in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs against Butler Area. GL’s 11 overall wins and nine section victories were the most in the last 25 years of the program at the time.
The Wildcats ended the regular season that year with four straight wins and victories in five of their last six games to clinch a playoff berth.
Kennedy, a native of McLean, Va., completed his 35th year as a head soccer coach in 2018 and currently owns a 268-131-11 overall record.
He captured three WPIAL championships and 10 section titles, all previously at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Greater Latrobe ended the 2019 season 7-9-1 overall with a 5-8-1 section record. The Wildcats finished fifth in the section — one spot from a playoff berth — and they were eliminated from postseason contention in the penultimate section game of the season, a 4-4 tie against Woodland Hills.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the school board also accepted the resignation of boys’ varsity tennis coach Don Uveges for personal reasons, effective Feb. 17.
The resignation leaves the district with an opening for a head coach less than two weeks before the PIAA’s first practice date for spring sports.
The board in its list of spring sports coaches approved tabbed Chad Kissel as boys’ tennis assistant coach.
