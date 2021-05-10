Greater Latrobe’s boys’ lacrosse team routed host Gateway, 19-4, during an exhibition game played on Saturday, while the Lady Wildcats lost at Peters Township, 15-5, in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game on Friday.
Aiden Kammerer guided the Greater Latrobe boys with five goals, while Nick Stump, Ian Smith and Ethan Adams all followed with three goals apiece. Patrick Knesh and Kaden Fike both scored twice, while Allen Rider also found the back of the net for the Wildcats.
Stump contributed five assists, while Aiden Kammerer, Ryan Kammerer, Smith, Ryan Miele and Rider also posted helpers. J.T. Kaecher stopped five shots, and Gateway goalie Dallas Steele made nine saves, as Greater Latrobe owned a 32-12 advantage in shots on goal. Greater Latrobe committed nine penalties to just seven for Gateway, while the Wildcats had 30 ground ball controls to just three for Gateway. Greater Latrobe won 17 faceoffs, while Gateway controlled five.
The Greater Latrobe boys are back in action 7:30 p.m. Monday against Taylor Allderdice at Rossi Field.
Five different Greater Latrobe players scored in the Lady Wildcats’ setback. Taylor Desko, Carolina Walters, Abby Kostic, Ryley Quinn and Kloe Templeton all found the back of the net against Peters Township.
Kaylee Dusetzina stopped 10 of 25 shots on goal, as Greater Latrobe converted five of nine shots on goal, and had six ground ball controls. The Lady Wildcats had one more draw control than Peters Township, 11-10.
Greater Latrobe ended its section record with a 5-5 record, and the Lady Wildcats own an overall 6-8 mark.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity girls’ lacrosse team suffered an 8-1 loss with Megan Brackney netting the lone goal.
Kierra Madey stopped 17 of 25 shots on goal, as Greater Latrobe had five ground ball controls and five draw controls to nine for Peters Township.
The Greater Latrobe girls travel to Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for an exhibition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.