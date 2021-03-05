After a nail-biting first-round WPIAL Class 5A playoff victory on Wednesday, the Greater Latrobe boys basketball team looks to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2016.
The No. 10-seeded Wildcats face No. 2 New Castle Area (17-2) in a quarterfinal-round game, noon on Saturday at New Castle Area.
Greater Latrobe (8-6) scored a 61-59 road victory against No. 7 Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday. That game featured 20 lead changes, 11 ties, and neither team led by more than four.
Senior point guard Ryan Sickenberger’s late three-point play lifted Greater Latrobe to a first-round win.
Now, the Wildcats match up with the highest-scoring offense in Class 5A: New Castle Area. The Red Hurricane features two 1,000-point scorers, junior Michael Wells and senior Sheldon Cox, both listed as 6-foot-3 guards.
New Castle Area has won six WPIAL titles in the past eight seasons. The Red Hurricane moved up from Class 4A this season.
Greater Latrobe is seeking its first WPIAL semifinals appearance since 2016 when the Wildcats suffered a 77-75 double overtime loss against Pine-Richland at Plum High School.
This won’t be the first time Greater Latobe and New Castle Area met in the WPIAL playoffs. The Red Hurricane defeated the Wildcats in back to back years, starting with an 85-64 first-round win in 2013. That game was tied at 17 after the first quarter until New Castle Area pulled away.
That New Castle Area team went 31-0 and won the state title. Malik Hooker, current Indianapolis Colts safety, was on that team.
In 2014, the 29-1 Red Hurricane handed GL an 85-66 first-round loss when Hooker was a junior. Greater Latrobe actually led 20-18 after the first quarter until the Red Hurricane rallied for a 19-point win. New Castle Area that year won the WPIAL Class 4A title and lost in the state semifinals.
This year, New Castle Area suffered defeats to Belle Vernon Area, the top seed in Class 4A, and No. 1 Chartiers Valley of Class 5A.
Greater Latrobe dropped two of its first three section games, but won five of its last six to finish with a 6-3 record. The Wildcats concluded its regular season with a non-section 40-point win against Ligonier Valley and a 32-point loss versus North Allegheny, the No. 7 seed in Class 6A.
Senior Frank Newill, a 6-foot-3 guard, leads Greater Latrobe in scoring average at 16 points a game. Sophomore Landon Butler and Sickenberger contribute around 14 apiece.
