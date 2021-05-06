Only a few weeks before the 2021 boys tennis season began, Greater Latrobe had just three players on the roster.
After the cancellation of the 2020 campaign because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Greater Latrobe head coach Chad Kissell was focused on simply filling out a roster. And while the Wildcats’ season ended with a 5-0 loss to Mount Lebanon in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs on Wednesday, the growth and improvement from Greater Latrobe during that time was perhaps a bigger takeaway than the final result.
“Even though we lost pretty handily, I think the guys did a good job going out and competing,” Kissell said after the defeat to the fifth-seeded Blue Devils. “They were just a little bit outmatched. Mount Lebanon was just really deep going down the lineup.”
After the prior two days were rained out, No. 12 Greater Latrobe and Mount Lebanon took the action inside, competing at the Glen Creek Tennis Club in South Park. Greater Latrobe’s No. 1 singles player, senior Dom Robinson, fell 6-1, 6-0 against Phillip Gorun. The two competitors matched up in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament last month, and the final margin was much more competitive, as Gorun prevailed 10-5.
“The score wasn’t necessarily close, but their match took the longest, and their points were grueling,” Kissell said of their latest clash. “Almost every game seemed to be going to deuce. (Robinson) just wasn’t getting the right points to go his way.”
The outcome was comparable in the No. 2 singles matchup, as Greater Latrobe sophomore August Lawrence fell to Paul Gorun 6-2, 6-1. Additionally, Jonah Baram swept both sets against Isaac Krom in the No. 3 singles match.
In the doubles matches, Mount Lebanon’s Jake and Luke Wilke posted a pair of shutouts against Kip and Luke Robinson, while Tony Maniatis and Cole Descalzi bested Keegan Shannon and Gavin Skwirut. The Wilkes defeated Dom Robinson and Lawrence in the WPIAL Doubles first round last week.
As a result of the season-ending defeat, Greater Latrobe finished with a mark of 5-3, including a third-place finish in the section. That outcome drew praise from Kissell, who noted that more than half of the players were complete newcomers to the sport.
“We had a hard time the first week even finding people. We just wanted to get as many kids out on the team,” he said, noting that the roster grew to 10 players. “They came out on the tennis team wanting to have fun and see what tennis was like, and I think they did an amazing job – picked up quickly on the sport, and got a lot better from where they started. I think they really enjoyed playing this year.”
While Lawrence will likely assume the No. 1 singles role next year and will be a foundational piece for future seasons, junior Gabe Golden and sophomore Koen Fulton are first-year players who could continue to progress and grow into valuable contributors, too.
However, Wednesday marked the final high-school matches for the Robinson triplets, as well as Krom, Shannon and Skwirut. The conclusion of the season was most notable for Dom Robinson, who was a four-year player for the Wildcats.
“He ended on a really positive note. I think he even surprised himself at times during the season with how well he played,” Kissell said of Robinson, who won his first-round match at the WPIAL Singles Tournament.
Mount Lebanon, meanwhile, advances to the WPIAL quarterfinals today, and will face either No. 4 North Allegheny or No. 5 Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
WPIAL Class 3A
Boys Tennis Tournament
First Round
SINGLES – Phillip Gorun (Mt. Lebanon) d Dom Robinson, 6-1, 6-0; Paul Gorun (Mt. Lebanon) d. August Lawrence 6-2, 6-1; Jonah Baram (Mt. Lebanon) d. Issac Krom 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES –Jack Wilke-Luke Wilke (Mt. Lebanon) d. Kip Robinson-Luke Robinson, 6-0, 6-0; Tony Maniatis-Cole Descalzi (Mt. Lebanon) d. Keegan Shannon-Gavin Skwirut, 6-1, 6-0.
