Greater Latrobe’s cross-country teams put together a successful day at the Westmoreland County Cross-Country Championships, held Thursday at Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC).
The GL boys’ squad finished in second place overall and just missed out on the county title, as Greensburg Salem edged the Wildcats by a single point, 48-49. The Lady Wildcats placed fourth in the team standings and finished with 97 points; Hempfield Area captured the team championship with 56 points.
The Wildcats boasted three top 10 boys’ runners on Thursday. Drew Kozuch led the way with a third-place finish in 16:52, while Dante Frescura finished fourth and Joseph Hill took sixth. GL’s Matt McCreery (17th) and David An (19th) also added top 20 finishes in the meet.
On the girls’ side, Clara Herr was the top finisher for GL, finishing fourth overall with a time of 20:22. Lexie Planinsek, who placed seventh, and Aubrey Cable also earned awards.
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, nine county teams took part in the meet, which was held without spectators.
Koen Fulton and Justin Carlson also earned awards at the meet, giving Greater Latrobe the most medalists. August Lawrence, Noah Pittman, Nathan Lemmon, Jake McElhoes and Luke Robinson also ran in the varsity race.
McKenna Skatell and Cora Drylie completed the scoring places for the Lady Wildcats. Hayden Kraynick, Lizzie Planinsek, Daysha Thomas and Leah Mazur also took part in the meet, respectively.
Alex Jubert of Norwin won the county boys’ race with a time of 16:22. In the girls’ meet, Greensburg Central Catholic junior Corinn Brewer outpaced Eliza Miller of Kiski Area to win her third individual title in 19:07.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Thursday when it travels to White Oak Park for the Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.