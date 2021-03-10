Landon Butler and Chase Sickenberger led the Greater Latrobe boys basketball team to a 66-38 victory against Geibel Catholic during an exhibition game played Tuesday at Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe (9-7) finished third in Section 3 with a 6-3 record and knocked off No. 7 Thomas Jefferson, 61-59, in last week’s first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. However, No. 2 New Castle Area defeated the 10th-seeded Wildcats, 65-51, during a quarterfinal-round game on Saturday.
Up to a certain point in March, WPIAL teams are allowed to schedule games beyond the playoffs because of games wiped out thanks to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Wildcats previously had an exhibition game scheduled against Greensburg Salem for Tuesday, but it was canceled, leaving a spot open for the game against Geibel.
“You didn’t know if you were going to have a season at all, and if you did, what it would look like,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “There were a lot of possible distractions. We just took it all in and made the most of it. That’s all you can do.”
Geibel (7-2, 9-8) finished second in WPIAL Class 1A, Section 2 action this season. The Gators were seeded No. 7 in the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs, but they fell by one point, 54-53, against No. 10-seeded Western Beaver during a first-round game played last week.
Greater Latrobe took it to Geibel from the outset of Tuesday’s game, outscoring the Gators by an 18-6 margin. The Wildcats edged the Gators, 14-10, in the second quarter to open a 32-16 halftime lead.
Greater Latrobe put the game away with a strong third quarter. The Wildcats outscored Geibel, 22-10, to open a 54-26 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
The Wildcats dressed 15 players and 11 had points. Butler led the charge with 12 points, while Chase Sickenberger also finished in double figures with 10 points. Michael Shoemaker scored nine points and Ryan Sickenberger contributed seven points for the Wildcats.
Shoemaker and Ryan Sickenberger are two of six seniors who will be lost to graduation. The other four are Patrick Shimko, Nick Rauco, Drew Clair and Frank Newill, who combined for 18 points on Tuesday.
“The seniors, as a group, were a pleasure to coach,” Wetzel said. “They came to practice ready to go every day. They put in the time. I thought they set a great example for the younger players to see just how hard you have to work and practice to be competitive during games.
“From a basketball standpoint, I couldn’t have asked for more. And as good as they ended up being as players, they’re a great group of young men.”
———
GEIBEL CATHOLIC (38)
Kennedy 2-0-6; White 2-1-5; Johnson 3-0-6; Williams 1-0-2; Hagens 2-0-5; Grady 4-0-8; Bass 3-0-6; Mitchell 0-0-0; Croftcheck 0-0-0. Totals, 17-1(3)—38
GREATER LATROBE (66)
Shimko 3-0-6; Marucco 0-0-0; Rauco 0-2-2; Clair 2-1-5; Butler 6-0-12; C Sickenberger 4-0-10; Davis 1-0-2; Mills 0-0-0; R Sickenberger 2-1-7; Newill 2-0-5; B Hamaty 1-0-2; Shoemaker 4-0-9; L Hamaty 3-0-6; Fazekas 0-0-0; Mondock 0-0-0. Totals, 28-4(8)—66
Score by Quarters
Geibel Cath. 6 10 10 12 — 38 Gr. Latrobe 18 14 22 12 — 66
Three-point field goals: R Sickenberger-2, C Sickenberger-2, Newill, Shoemaker; Kennedy-2, Hagens
