The Greater Latrobe boys’ cross-country team placed fourth out of 27 teams during the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Cross Country Championship meet held Thursday at White Oak Park. The Lady Wildcats finished 14th overall, while North Allegheny won both races.
Drew Kozuch and Dante Frescura took first and second place in their heat which, when merged with the first heat, earned them 10th and 14th places, respectively.
Kozuch, who completed the 5K course in 16:44, earned a trophy for his top-10 finish, while Frescura brought home a medal. Joseph Hill, David An and Koen Fulton contributed to the Wildcats’ fourth-place finish. Also joining the team were Justin Carlson, August Lawrence, Nathan Lemmon and Jake McElhoes.
The boys team impressively raced out of the second heat to place fourth among 27 teams.
Clara Herr placed 22nd to lead the Lady Wildcats with a time of 20:10. Lexie Planinsek, McKenna Skatell, Hayden Kraynick and Cora Drylie scored for the team. Daysha Thomas, Lizzie Planinsek and Leah Mazur also raced for the varsity squad.
Greater Latrobe will return to White Oak Park next Thursday for the WPIAL Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.