The Greater Latrobe boys golf team picked up its first win of the season, while the Derry Area boys and girls both fell.
The Wildcats edged out Greensburg Salem, 225-228, during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match at Latrobe Country Club. The Derry Area boys golf team lost its first match of the season, an exhibition, against Norwin, 198-238, at Youghiogheny Country Club, while the Lady Trojans fell against Southmoreland, 215-224, in a WPIAL Section 1-AA match at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Jake Pavlik and Owen Miele led the Wildcats (1-3, 1-4) to their first victory of the season during a win against Greensburg Salem. Pavlik fired a 6-over-par-42, while Miele finished two shots behind at 8-over-44. Pavlik ended with three pars and a birdie, while Miele provided a consistent five pars.
Ben Ridilla and Dom Atkinson both fired a 46 for the Wildcats, and Daylan Yeager finished one stroke behind with a 47. Ridilla and Atkinson were also consistent with four pars each, while Yeager birdied a hole.
Ben Thomas and Colin Kruth both shot an 8-over-44 to lead Greensburg Salem (1-3), while Sean Skidmore and Kole Randolph both came in one stroke behind with a 9-over-45. Sam Pirgarelli and Mike Kingerski both shot 50 for the Golden Lions.
Greater Latrobe travels to Indiana Area, 4 p.m. Thursday at Indiana Country Club.
Gianna Copelli led all scorers with a 47 during the Derry Area girls’ golf team’s nine-stroke setback against visiting Southmoreland. Derry Area teammate Bethany Dixon finished three strokes off the pace with a 50, while Ariella Eisworth came in with a 63. Allie Chamberlain finished one stroke behind at 64.
Kendall Yuhouse led Southmoreland with a 52, while Amanda Sokol finished one stroke behind at 53. Sophia Price and Alexis Brooks both shot a 55 for the Lady Scotties.
Ashton Beighley led the Derry Area boys with a 45 during the Trojans’ exhibition setback against Norwin. The Trojans fell to 5-1 overall, but remain a perfect 5-0 in Section 2-AA play.
Antonio Hauser fired a 47 for Derry Area, while William Hugus and Owen Hammers both finished one stroke back at 48. Chase Sheffler also contributed a 52 for Derry Area.
Logan Divald paced the Knights with a 37, while Sal Cerilli, Trent Kablach and Noah Montana all finished three strokes behind at 40. Nate Graham ended one stroke off that pace with a 41 for the Knights.
The Derry Area boys are back in action, 3:30 p.m. Monday against Ligonier Valley at Latrobe Elks, while the Lady Trojans are scheduled to visit Geibel Catholic at Pleasant Valley Country Club, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.