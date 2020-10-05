The Greater Latrobe boys and Ligonier Valley girls scored soccer victories during the weekend.
The Wildcats blanked Taylor Allderdice, 2-0, in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play, while Ligonier Valley shut out Jeannette in a WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 game. Burrell also defeated the Derry Area boys, 10-0, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 contest.
The Wildcats improved to 4-2 overall and in section play at the halfway point of the section. That puts the Wildcats third in the section, behind unbeaten Norwin and Pittsburgh Central Catholic, the two teams that defeated Greater Latrobe earlier this season.
Greater Latrobe has four wins in its first six games, including two straight and three of the last four. The Wildcats will visit Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in an exhibition. They return to section play, 8 p.m. Thursday against Penn-Trafford at Greater Latrobe. The Wildcats blanked Penn-Trafford, 5-0, in their season-opener.
Against Allderdice, 11 minutes into the first half, Ryan Banks found Nolan Agostoni through the left side of the Dragons’ defense and finished for the first score of the game.
Less than a minute into the second half, Agostoni took a pass from Banks and put a shot over the head of the Allderdice keeper from 20 yards away to set the final.
The Greater Latrobe defense played a pivotal role in the shutout, anchored by sweeper Isaac Bigi and keeper Tanner Sabol.
The Ligonier Valley girls improved to 2-4 in section play and 3-7 overall. Ligonier Valley opened the season with seven consecutive losses, but the Lady Rams have won three times in five days. One of those wins included a 5-0 win against Jeannette on Sept. 29 and a three-goal exhibition victory against Uniontown Area.
“It’s always tough going against a team you beat handily the first time,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “I really challenged the girls to come out strong and put the game away early.”
The Lady Rams did just that with three goals in the first 10 minutes.
“All five goals were great plays to finish,” Vogelsang said. “We had some moments of sloppy play, but we did what we had to do to put the game away.”
The Lady Rams started the scoring in the fifth minute when Tatum Hoffman finished a Carol Woods corner kick. Ligonier Valley was awarded a free kick from 30 yards out two minutes later and Woods capitalized with her second goal of the game.
Three minutes later, Hoffman scored again off a Kaelyn Adams assist to give Ligonier Valley a 3-0 lead just 10 minutes into the game. Later in the half, Hoffman returned the favor, setting up Adams for the Lady Rams’ fourth goal to give Ligonier Valley a 4-0 halftime lead.
Ligonier Valley dominated play in the second half, but couldn’t find the back of the net in the early going. Woods and Hoffman both hit posts, while Megan Glista also had several near misses.
With 15 minutes to play, Ligonier Valley was awarded a penalty kick. Adams’ attempt was stopped, but Bella Schueltz made the heads-up play to the rebound and passed it back to Adams, who scored the Lady Rams’ final goal. Kiersten Auman and freshman Delaney Baird anchored the Ligonier Valley defense and Savannah Martinez earned the shutout in goal, making four saves.
GCC leads the section at a perfect 5-0, while Serra Catholic (3-1-1, 3-2-1) is second and Springdale (2-2-1, 2-3-1) is in third. Ligonier Valley will face Springdale, 5 p.m. Monday and GCC, 6 p.m. Wednesday The Lady Rams meet Serra Catholic and Apollo-Ridge next week. Ligonier Valley fell, 8-0, against Springdale and 15-1 versus GCC earlier this season. The Lady Rams lost 9-0 against Serra Catholic and 6-1 versus Apollo-Ridge.
“We’re going to see if the confidence of three straight wins can give us a better showing against these teams the second time around,” Vogelsang said.
Also this weekend, Burrell defeated the Derry Area boys’ soccer team. The Trojans fell to 0-6 overall and in section play. They scored their first goal of the season in an 11-1 defeat against Shady Side Academy, as Nate Gray found the back of the net for the Trojans.
Derry Area will host Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Rams defeated Derry Area, 6-0, earlier this season.
