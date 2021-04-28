It was a big night for the Greater Latrobe boys and girls lacrosse teams on Tuesday.
Ryan Miele scored the game-winning goal during the Wildcats’ 14-13 overtime win against Baldwin in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 matchup. Meanwhile, nine different Lady Wildcats found the back of the net during a 13-7 win versus Penn-Trafford in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 action.
Aiden Kammerer netted five goals and provided three assists to pace the Greater Latrobe boys (5-6) offensively. Miele added four goals and an assist, while Kaden Fike and Mason Rohrer (two assists) scored two goals apiece. Ian Smith also scored and Ben Currie posted an assist during Greater Latrobe’s overtime win, despite Baldwin holding a narrow edge in shots on goal, 41-40.
J.T. Kaecher stopped 12 shots. Greater Latrobe held the advantage in ground ball controls, 21-4, and faceoffs won, 21-8.
The Wildcats host Upper St. Clair in section play, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Carolina Walters, Julia Battaglia, Alexa Jogun and Taylor Desco each scored a pair of goals to lead the Greater Latrobe girls (5-6, 5-4) offensively. Walters and Battaglia tallied two assists apiece, while Jogun had one.
Madison Viazanko, Abby Kostic, Ryley Quinn, Lauren Jones and Darrian Lynch also scored one goal each for the Lady Wildcats, who converted 13 out of 26 shots.
Sophomore goalie Kierra Madey recorded seven saves, while Kaylee Dusetzina stopped eight shots.
Greater Latrobe had 20 ground ball controls, four interceptions, and 11 draw controls to Penn-Trafford’s 10.
The Greater Latrobe JV girls team also defeated Penn-Trafford, 6-3.
Shae O’Barto and Lynch each scored two goals, while Gianna Murray and Martina Ciafre also netted one goal each.
Madey stopped four shots in net.
Latrobe converted on 6 of 17 shots, and had 20 ground ball controls and six interceptions.
The Lady Wildcats are back in action at host Greensburg Salem for an exhibition, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
