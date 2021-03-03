The Greater Latrobe boys basketball team travels to No. 7 Thomas Jefferson (18-4) in a WPIAL Class 5A first-round matchup, 6 p.m. tonight at Thomas Jefferson.
The No. 10-seeded Wildcats (7-6) enter the WPIAL’s open playoff format as the third-place team out of Section 3, behind only No. 6 Penn Hills and 12 Franklin Regional.
Greater Latrobe dropped two of its first three section games, but won five of its last six to finish with a 6-3 record.
The Wildcats fell to Franklin Regional, 68-38, on Jan. 8. A little over a month later, Greater Latrobe extracted revenge against the Panthers with a three-point win, courtesy of a buzzer-beating three-pointer by senior Ryan Sickenberger.
The Wildcats have played two games since the Feb. 17 home win against Franklin Regional. Last Wednesday, Greater Latrobe handed Class 3A’s Ligonier Valley a 40-point exhibition defeat, 71-31. The next day, North Allegheny of Class 6A defeated the Wildcats, 75-43.
The Wildcats have three players averaging double figures.
Senior Frank Newill, a 6-foot-3 guard, leads Greater Latrobe in scoring average at 16 points a game. Sophomore Landon Butler averages 14.1 points, good for a team second-best. Sickenberger leads Greater Latrobe in shooting percentage (47.8%) while averaging 13.7 points.
Thomas Jefferson finished third in Section 1, trailing only No. 3 Laurel Highlands and No. 9 Albert Gallatin.
The Jaguars have given up only 45.4 points a game while averaging 60.3. Greater Latrobe is both scoring and allowing 63.5 points a game.
A win would pit Greater Latrobe in the quarterfinals against either No. 2 New Castle Area (17-2) or No. 15 Plum (8-5). That game is scheduled for noon on Saturday at a site to be determined.
