The Greater Latrobe boys’ golf team came up just short in their goal of reaching the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, while Ligonier Valley now has vaulted over the .500 mark in section play.
The Wildcats, despite a late-season surge, were elimated from postseason contention Thursday with a 208-221 loss to host Penn-Trafford in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 match at Manor Valley Golf Club.
The Rams, meanwhile, bumped their WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 mark to 5-4 Thursday with a 212-238 home victory over Mount Pleasant Area at Champion Lakes Golf Course. With the win, LV moved to 6-4 overall.
Despite a rough start to the season, Greater Latrobe (6-6 overall, 6-4 in the section) has improved along the way, winning four of its last five matches, including four straight entering Thursday’s match. During that hot stretch, GL defeated Greensburg Salem, Indiana Area twice and Armstrong.
Last year, GL won just one match. The program is looking to return to previous heights under head coach Scott Reaugh, who has guided the Wildcats to seven section titles, including most recently in 2019, in 15 seasons at the helm.
Senior Alex DiBernardo was the Wildcats’ low scorer on Thursday, shooting a 5-over par 41. J.M. Krajc was right behind with a 42, Daylan Yeager added a 43 and P.J. Germano shot a 45 for GL.
The Wildcats’ other scorers were Owen Meile and Jake Pavlik (46), J.D. Robinson (47) and Tyler Nelson (52).
Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski was the day’s medalist, finishing with an even-par 36. Chase Crissman chipped in a 39 and Brady Mastine a 43 for the Warriors.
At Champion Lakes, the Rams’ Logan Smith earned medalist honors with a 39.
Other top scorers for LV included Josh Harbert and Gavin McMullen (42), Brody McIntosh (43) and Luke Lentz (46).
Mount Pleasant Area, which fell to 5-5 overall, got a team-best 43 from Brenton George. Other Vikings’ scorers included Lucas Shaulis (46), Colin Hayes( 47), Cole Surma (50) and Ryan Borkowski (52).
The Wildcats are back in action on Friday when they host Norwin, while the Rams travel to The Madison Club on Tuesday to take on Yough and Southmoreland in a tri-match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.