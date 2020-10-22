First, the Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team was left out of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
Then, the Wildcats were back in.
Last week, the Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team didn’t think it was headed to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
Then the Lady Rams got in.
That’s just how it’s been for the WPIAL soccer playoffs in 2020 during the middle of a pandemic.
The Greater Latrobe boys and girls, in addition to the Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer teams are all headed to the WPIAL playoffs after the pairings were released on Wednesday.
The Greater Latrobe boys earned the No. 12 seed in Class 4A and will visit No. 5 Upper St. Clair, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Greater Latrobe girls secured the No. 10 seed in Class 4A and the Lady Wildcats will travel to No. 7 Upper St. Clair, 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Ligonier Valley girls are the No. 15 seed in Class 1A and the Lady Rams will visit No. 2 Steel Valley, 1 p.m. Saturday for their first-ever WPIAL playoff soccer game.
“We are absolutely the decided underdog,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “We’re the newcomer. But ultimately, getting a chance to participate in post-season play in year one is the victory.”
The Greater Latrobe boys enjoyed a victory of its own on Wednesday after a tumultuous two weeks.
The Wildcats were flying high on Oct. 12 after a 1-1 tie at Norwin, the first time Greater Latrobe tied the Knights in years. The tie qualified Greater Latrobe for the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs, as the Wildcats had six wins in nine games and they were unbeaten in five consecutive games at that point.
Then the coronavirus (COVID-19) hit.
“It was a game (against Norwin) that could’ve gone either way,” Greater Latrobe coach Tom Kennedy said. “And then, all of the sudden, we were quarantined. It was kind of devastating. Everybody was upset because we had four games left, and the quarantine took those four games away from us.”
After that game, Kennedy said that several players on the team tested positive for coronavirus.
“It wasn’t everybody on the team, but the key factor was that we were all on the bus together,” Kennedy said. “We had a couple kids who drove to the game, so they weren’t quarantined, but the rest of us were on the bus together.”
Kennedy also contracted COVID-19, so he’s been in quarantine, too.
“I went and got tested, and they said, ‘Hey, you’re positive,’” Kennedy said. “I’m the right age to end up in the hospital, but I’ve seemed to have had mild symptoms, so it hasn’t been serious. I never had any trouble breathing. I’ve been doing pretty good, so I’ll be ready to go by the time my team is ready.”
But the Wildcats were nearly left out of the playoffs. Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears talked with Kennedy before the brackets were released on Wednesday.
“He said, ‘We’re probably not going to make the playoffs because they’re going to play while we’re under quarantine,’” Kennedy recalled. “I said, ‘I can understand that,’ so I kind of knew we weren’t going to make the playoffs.”
And that’s initially what happened on Wednesday. Connellsville Area, which finished fifth in the section, were slotted into the playoffs against Upper St. Clair.
But the WPIAL listed the game as Tuesday, one day after the Wildcats’ quarantine was set to expire. Phone calls were made, the brackets were changed, and the Wildcats were back in the WPIAL playoffs.
“There was a miscommunication where they knocked us out and put Connellsville in,” Kennedy said. “About this time, everybody got the message that we weren’t playing, so the whole team was in an uproar and upset. But an hour later, we were back in, so we’re good to go and we’re playing on Tuesday.”
The Ligonier Valley girls team learned recently that it was headed to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs for the first time, despite a 2-7 conference mark and a 4-11 overall record. The Lady Rams finished fifth in their section, but third-place Apollo-Ridge is ineligible, punching Ligonier Valley’s ticket to the playoffs.
“We’re going into it with nothing to lose,” Vogelsang said. “It’s been an awesome group this year and I’m proud that they can end their year in the playoffs.”
An upset of the unbeaten, No. 2-seeded, Steel Valley will match Ligonier Valley with No. 7 Chartiers Houston or No. 10 Ellis School, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
If the Greater Latrobe girls defeat Upper St. Clair on Monday, the Lady Wildcats will face No. 2 Butler Area, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at Butler Area, as the Golden Tornado received a bye into the quarterfinals.
If the Greater Latrobe boys defeat Upper St. Clair, the Wildcats will meet No. 4 Fox Chapel, noon, Saturday, Oct. 31 at Fox Chapel High School.
“It was a roller coaster,” Kennedy said. “But our goal from the very beginning was to change everything and make the playoffs.”
