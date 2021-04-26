The Greater Latrobe boys and girls lacrosse teams fell on Friday night.
The Lady Wildcats lost, 16-9, against Plum during an exhibition game played at Rossi Field. The Greater Latrobe boys also fell, 15-5, in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 road match.
Taylor Desko led the Greater Latrobe (4-4, 4-6) girls with three goals, while Alexa Jogun posted two goals and an assist. Carolina Walters scored twice, while Ryley Quinn and Sarah Matsko also found the back of the net.
Junior Kaylee Dusetzina stopped 15 of 31 shots on goal, as Greater Latrobe converted on nine of 11 shots. The Lady Wildcats had 15 ground ball controls, four interceptions and eight draw controls to 19 for Plum.
Aiden Kammerer scored three goals for the Greater Latrobe (4-6) boys, while Ryan Miele and Ian Smith also found the back of the net. Nick Stump, Kaden Fike and Ben Currie provided assists for the Wildcats, who had 34 shots on goal.
J.T. Kaecher stopped 16 shots, as Bethel Park posted 44 shots on goal. Bethel Park’s Owen Peters stopped five shots.
Greater Latrobe controlled 13 ground balls to seven for Bethel Park, and the Wildcats won 17 faceoffs, while the Blackhawks secured four.
The Wildcats are back in action Tuesday at Baldwin in a section contest.
The Lady Wildcats’ junior varsity team suffered a 10-3 loss against Plum.
Rachel Little, Gianna Murray and Martina Ciafre scored for Greater Latrobe. Kierra Madey stopped two of 12 shots, as Greater Latrobe converted on three of seven shots, posted 13 ground ball controls and four draw controls to 10 for Plum.
The Greater Latrobe girls are back in action, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Penn-Trafford in a section game.
