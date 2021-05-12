The Greater Latrobe boys and girls lacrosse teams both stumbled by narrow margins on Tuesday.
The Wildcats fell, 14-13, against Penn-Trafford during WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 action, while the Lady Wildcats suffered a 12-9 setback versus host Franklin Regional during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 matchup.
Aiden Kammerer led the way with five goals. Mason Rohrer and Nick Stump each tallied two goals, while Louie Garbeglio, Ben Currie, Ian Smith and Ryan Miele also found the back of the net.
Currie and Kammerer posted a joint team-high three assists, and Rohrer contributed two helpers.
Greater Latrobe held a 40-29 shot on goal advantage during its final game of the season. The Wildcats had five penalties to Penn-Tafford’s four, while winning both the faceoff and ground ball battles, 20-8.
J.T. Kaecher stopped nine shots for the Wildcats, while Penn-Trafford’s Nick Chesky made seven saves.
For the Lady Wildcats, Taylor Desko guided the team offensively with five goals. Julia Battaglia, Carolina Walters, Alexa Jogun and Madison Viazanko collected one goal apiece.
Battaglia also provided two assists, with Walters and Jogun tallying one each.
Greater Latrobe’s Kaylee Dusetzina stopped seven shots on goal and Kierra Madey recorded five saves.
The Lady Wildcats (5-6, 6-9) converted 9-of-16 shots, or 56%, controlling 18 ground balls with three interceptions. Franklin Regional had 15 draw controls to Greater Latrobe’s seven.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also fell, 10-3.
Mary Blycheck recorded a team-high two goals, while Megan Brackney scored one.
Madey saved two shots with Dusetzina stopping five.
Greater Latrobe converted 3-of-5 shots, or 60%, while controlling 11 ground balls and securing six draw controls to Franklin Regional’s eight.
The girls are back in action for their final regular season game, 7:30 p.m. tomorrow against Freeport Area.
