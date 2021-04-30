The Greater Latrobe boys lacrosse team suffered a home defeat against Upper St. Clair, while the Lady Wildcats won on the road against Greensburg Salem.
Upper St. Clair topped the Wildcats, 17-3, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game played Thursday at Rossi Field, while Carolina Walters led the Lady Wildcats to an 8-7 victory against Greensburg Salem during an exhibition road match.
Aiden Kammerer scored twice for the Greater Latrobe boys, while Mason Rohrer also found the back of the net. Ryan Miele registered an assist for the Wildcats, who were outshot, 31-23. J.T. Kaecher stopped six shots, while Upper St. Clair goalie Tyler Keister made seven saves.
Upper St. Clair committed eight penalties to just one for Greater Latrobe. Upper St. Clair picked up 13 ground balls and 12 faceoffs, while the Wildcats posted six ground ball controls and seven faceoffs.
The Greater Latrobe boys are back in action on Saturday at home against Greensburg Central Catholic in an exhibition.
Walters scored five times for the Lady Wildcats during their one-goal victory against Greensburg Salem.
Taylor Desko scored and provided two assists, while Sarah Matsko and Julia Battaglia also found the back of the net for the Lady Wildcats. Alexa Jogun posted an assist for Greater Latrobe, which is 5-4 in the section and improved to 6-6 overall.
Junior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina stopped 14 of 21 shots on goal, as Greater Latrobe converted eight of 13 shots. The Lady Wildcats had 11 ground ball controls and 10 draw controls to just six for Greensburg Salem.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Mount Lebanon at Rossi Field. The Lady Wildcats’ game at Peters Township was moved to 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 7.
