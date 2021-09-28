All the action took place in the second half, as Pittsburgh Central Catholic outlasted the Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team, 3-1, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Monday at Rossi Field.
The game was tied, 0-0, at halftime before the Wildcats struck in the opening minute of the second half. Louis Garbeglio turned in an impressive individual effort through the channel, as he dribbled forward and crossed the ball across the Pittsburgh Central Catholic net where Will Casey finished to put Greater Latrobe in front.
The Vikings, however, responded with three unanswered goals to take control of the game and the eventual two-goal victory.
Greater Latrobe fell to 2-5 in the section and 2-7 overall, as the Wildcats were coming off a home victory last week against Hempfield Area. Pittsburgh Central Catholic swept Greater Latrobe, as the Vikings blanked the Wildcats, 3-0, earlier this month.
Greater Latrobe opened its season with a three-game losing streak against Canon-McMillan, North Allegheny and Pittsburgh Central Catholic before a 4-0 shutout of Connellsville Area. The Wildcats fell to Taylor Allderdice, Penn-Trafford and Norwin before a shutout win against Hempfield Area. Greater Latrobe has been outscored 28-2 in losses, but the Wildcats have outscored the opposition 8-0 in two wins this season.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Connellsville Area before a home game against Taylor Allderdice on Saturday.
Also on Monday, Derry Area suffered a 7-1 home loss against Jeannette during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 game. Additional results and information was not submitted to the Bulletin before Tuesday’s deadline.
Derry Area, which is 0-4 in section play, fell to 0-8 overall following the loss against Jeannette. The Trojans have been outscored 69-9 in eight games this season.
Derry Area is scheduled to visit Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a section game. The Trojans suffered an 11-1 setback against Shady Side Academy during their section opener on Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.