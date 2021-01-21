The Greater Latrobe boys bowling team battled in a back-and-forth affair against Penn-Trafford, ultimately securing the narrow victory against Penn-Trafford in a WPIBL contest held Wednesday at Jeannette Bowl-A-Rena.
Penn-Trafford dominated the first game, capturing total pins by a 1,088-908 margin, but the Wildcats rebounded in the second match for a 1,004-902 victory.
Penn-Trafford led the third match until the eighth frame when the Wildcats went on a scoring spree to pull out the victory. Greater Latrobe also won on total pins with a 2,795-2,793 win.
James Gatto, the Wildcats’ anchor for the past two seasons, needed to answer the bell in the third match by getting a spare in the eighth frame and striking in the ninth. The match then came down to Gatto having to strike out in the 10th frame to win the match and total pins.
Gatto didn’t disappoint his teammates or coaches striking out in the ninth and 10th frames to steal the victory. Gatto led the three-game set with a 628 series, followed by Alex Brubaker, rolling a 559 series. Justin Taylor enjoyed a solid 543 series, followed by Matt Martinosky’s 533 and Cole Pfeifer, scoring a 532 series in the three-game set.
The Lady Wildcats suffered a 7-0 defeat against Penn-Trafford. Kaylee Zuzak led Greater Latrobe with a 556 series, followed by Ayden Leone with a 499. Sidney Batsa rolled a 389, while Vanessa McMichael contributed a 313. Hannah DeStefano also tallied a 312 series in the three-game set.
Greater Latrobe is back in action 2 p.m. today against Greensburg Central Catholic at Lincoln Lanes. The WPIBL relaxed the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions by allowing senior parents to attend home games. The game will be live streamed on Twitter (at)LatrobeBowling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.