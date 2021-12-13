Returning only two players with significant varsity experience, the Greater Latrobe boys basketball team was bound to encounter some growing pains this season. Those growing pains arrived in the first weekend of the season, as the Wildcats lost both of their games at the Butler Area Tournament.
Greater Latrobe dropped a lopsided 84-58 contest against the host Golden Tornadoes on Friday, and fell to Knoch 66-52 the following day.
On Friday, Greater Latrobe was overwhelmed against Butler Area, which reached the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals last season. While the Golden Tornadoes returned a senior-laden squad, the Wildcats’ lineup featured three starters – Luke Hamaty, Drew Kozuch, and Zach Marucco – who are still cutting their teeth at the varsity level. As a result, Butler Area jumped out to an early lead, and never looked back.
“With our inexperience, it was just too much to handle at this point in the year,” Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel explained. “It was just a Blitzkrieg.”
Devin Carney, who is among the top players in the WPIAL, netted a game-high 36 points for Butler Area, including five three pointers. He was joined in double figures by Raine Gratzmiller and Madden Clement, who scored 13 points apiece.
With the outcome never in doubt, the Wildcats went deep into their bench, as Tyler Mondock, Ben Hamaty, John Wetzel, and Josh Fazekas were among the players who saw time. Regardless of who was on the floor, however, the Wildcats never found a rhythm.
“I think there were some guys who were not simplifying the game, maybe making it too complicated,” Brad Wetzel detailed. “The effort, at times, was good, but it just wasn’t sustained.”
Junior Landon Butler led Greater Latrobe with 25 points, while Mondock contributed 10 points.
The next day, Greater Latrobe’s loss to Knoch followed a different path, as the Wildcats were not overmatched from the opening tip, but rather, failed to play with the intensity needed for the full 32 minutes.
Knoch, which went 7-10 last season, including a playoff win in Class 4A, held a double-digit lead for most of the second half.
“I think that one was a little bit more disconcerting than the (loss to Butler Area), because I really believed the team that played the hardest would win that game,” Wetzel said.
“That was a team I think we could’ve beaten,” he continued. “We just couldn’t get the tempo of the game where we needed it to be.”
Ryan Lang paced Knoch with 39 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, while Keegan Fraser chipped in with 13 points.
The Wildcats went with a different starting lineup against the Knights, as Mills and Mondock entered the unit, joining Chase Sickenberger, Butler, and Marucco. By the time the final buzzer sounded, however, Greater Latrobe had played nearly every player on the roster.
“There was an attempt to get some guys in there that we didn’t know we would, and I thought some experience was gained by all those who played,” Wetzel noted.
While Butler led the Wildcats in scoring in both contests, he and Sickenberger, a senior, are still adjusting to their added responsibilities as the veterans of the team.
“In the past, they were always asked to do their job, and that was it. And now, to some degree, it’s a pretty awesome weight to bear when you become a leader on a team like this. There’s accountability not just for your play, but those around you,” said Wetzel. “These two are growing into these positions, and it’s going to take time.”
The Wildcats will aim to rebound when they return to the floor, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosting Canon-McMillan, which also competes in Class 6A. That non-section tilt will be the final tune-up before the Class 5A Section 3 opener at Woodland Hills on Friday. As a result, the game could prove vital as Wetzel continues to tweak his rotation.
“We’d like another look to see combos that work. That’s always one of the more difficult things,” he said. “Just glad we have that game at home, and one more exhibition before we head into section.”
——— KNOCH (66)
James 2-0-5; Porco 1-0-3; Selbalskie 1-0-3; Fraser 3-6-13; Lang 17-4-39; Simpson 1-0-2; Stallsmith 0-0-0; Finucan 0-0-0; Herrit 0-0-0; Feildbauer 0-0-0; Pacek 0-1-1; Allen 0-0-0; Haas 0-0-0; Donehue 0-0-0; Infante 0-0-0. Totals, 25-11(21)—66
GREATER LATROBE (52)
Kozuch 0-0-0; Mondock 1-0-2; L. Butler 6-0-14; Sickenberger 9-2-19; Wetzel 1-0-2; Marucco 1-0-2; B. Hamaty 1-0-2; L. Hamaty 0-0-0-2; Lakin 0-0-0; Basciano 0-0-0; Fazekas 0-0-0; Mills 0-0-0; M. Butler 1-0-2; Davis 2-1-5; Tatsch 0-2-2; Williams 0-2-2; Smith 0-0-0; Drnjevich 0-0-0; Fulton 0-0-0. Totals, 22-5(9)—52
Score by Quarters
Knoch 18 19 18 11 — 66 Gr. Latrobe 8 15 12 17 — 52 Three-point field goals: Snyder, Porco, Selbalskie, Fraser, Lang; L. Butler 2, Sickenberger
——— BUTLER AREA (84)
Littlejohn 3-0-6; Gratzmiller 6-0-13; Carney 14-3-36; Clement 5-0-13; Schnur 1-0-2; Porch 0-0-0; Thompson 0-0-0; Patterson 1-0-2; Singleton 0-0-0; Kreinrucher 2-3-7; Slater 1-0-2; Chetell 1-0-3; Gianneski 0-0-0; Proudfoot 0-0-0; Marcellus 0-0-0; McLister 0-0-0. Totals, 34-6(10)—84
GREATER LATROBE (58)
Kozuch 3-2-8; Mondock 3-3-10; L. Butler 9-3-25; Sickenberger 2-0-4; Wetzel 1-0-3; Marucco 0-0-0; B. Hamaty 1-0-3; L. Hamaty 1-1-3; Davis 0-0-0; M. Butler 0-0-0; Drnjevich 0-0-0; Tatsch 0-0-0; Williams 0-0-0; Basciano 0-0-0; Lakin 0-0-0; Fazekas 0-0-0; Mills 0-0-0; Fulton 0-0-0; Smith 1-0-2. Totals, 21-10(19)—58
Score by Quarters
Butler Area 25 24 21 14 — 84 Gr. Latrobe 4 25 16 13 — 58
Three-point field goals: Carney 5. Clement 3, Gratzmiller, Chetell; L. Butler 4, Mondock, Wetzel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.