The first year of the Greater Latrobe bowling program could not have gone much better.
Although the Greater Latrobe girls endured some growing pains, the Wildcat boys’ team proved to be among the best in Western Pennsylvania, and advanced to the state competition. Now in its second year, the Greater Latrobe boys must face increased expectations, while the girls aim to take the next step towards becoming a contending team.
The inaugural season of 2019-20 was largely credited to the work of John Gatto, president of the boosters association. Gatto, whose son James is a standout for the team, spent months taking the necessary steps to get the team approved by the school board. Once that was okayed, Gatto joined the teams as an assistant, while Ed Zuzak, the owner of Lincoln Lanes, became the head coach.
Competing in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League (WPIBL), the Greater Latrobe boys went 8-2 in the Southeast Division last campaign. Both setbacks came to Hempfield Area, which went undefeated to claim the division title. The Wildcats then finished 14th in the WPIBL competition, but in the Western Regional, Greater Latrobe advanced to the final four, qualifying for the state championship. That championship never took place, however, as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced the cancellation of the event, which was slated to be held in North Versailles.
With all five starters back and increased depth, the Greater Latrobe boys have lofty aspirations again this season. Junior James Gatto is expected to lead the way, after qualifying for the individual state tournament last campaign. To do so, Gatto compiled a five-game total of 999 in the Western Regional qualifying round, and then rolled a 233 to advance to the quarterfinals.
During the regular season last year, Gatto, who uses a two-handed technique, posted an average of 190.3, which paced the team. Matt Martinoski and Alex Brubaker weren’t far behind, though, averaging 188.6 and 187.5, respectively. Justin Taylor (169.2) and Cole Pfeifer (161.5) rounded out the rest of the Wildcats’ typical lineup. Martinoski, now a senior, serves as the captain, while the others are back in the fold for their junior campaigns.
Additionally, freshman Robbie Phillips, junior Luke Jellison, and seniors Dom Panichelle and Jake Stephenson are all in contention to crack the starting lineup if an opportunity arises. Pfeifer was unavailable for the start of this season, which allowed each of the competitors to start games for the varsity squad. Another senior, Kyle Miller, rounds out the roster
Greater Latrobe competed in two matches this winter prior to the pause of high-school athletics, easily defeating Greensburg Central Catholic 5-0, but falling to Greensburg Salem.
The Southeast Division, which also includes Hempfield Area, Penn-Trafford, and Yough, will again present a significant challenge for Greater Latrobe. John Gatto noted that the section has been dubbed the “black and blue division.”
“We have a bunch of close matches, and it’s very competitive,” he said.
Perhaps more significantly, the Wildcats now have a target on their back this season.
“When you’re the new guy on the block, not having any history or tradition, you can sneak up on a lot of people,” Gatto revealed. “This year, I think teams are ready for us.”
While the majority of the boys have already developed the fundamental skills, Zuzak believes the team can make strides in another crucial aspect of the sport.
“The mental game in bowling is huge,” he said. “They can’t get up there and throw the ball and expect to get a strike every single time. They have to come to the realization that’s just not possible.”
Conversely, the girls team will use this campaign as another opportunity to develop. A year ago, the Lady Wildcats had several girls who were relative newcomers to the sport, so most of the focus was on the basics.
“They’re making a lot of improvements,” Zuzak said of the past 12 months. “Muscle memory is a big part of being consistent on the lane. Once you develop that, they can make the adjustments on the lanes, which is huge.”
One of the girls who was already advanced heading into the inaugural campaign was Zuzak’s daughter, Kaylee. A lifelong bowler, she compiled an average of 173.4 during the regular campaign, and placed 15th in the WPIBL Individual Championship last season as a sophomore.
Behind her, however, there was a substantial drop off, as Sidney Batsa averaged 129.1. Ayden Leone, Hannah DeStefano, Bailey Noel, Lindsey Smith, and McKennah Stynchula rounded out the lineup a year ago for the Lady Wildcats.
Noel and Smith graduated, however, and with just one freshman, Vanessa McMichael, on the team, the roster consists of just six bowlers. Developing a feeder program at the junior high level is a long-term goal for Gatto, one that he believes would drastically improve the outlook for the girls’ squad.
“It’s going to take a few years to build them up,” he said of the girls team.
So far this season, the Lady Wildcats are 1-1, also defeating the Centurions 5-0, while falling to the Golden Lions by that same score.
However, several of the bowlers have seen a drastic increase in their averages thus far. That includes Stynchula, who increased her scoring by approximately 35 pins from her sophomore to junior year, and Leone, who went up nearly 30 pins from her freshman to sophomore season.
The pandemic has prompted the closure of bowling alleys for the past few weeks, taking away valuable practice opportunities for the teams. However, Gatto is hopeful that the teams will both make similar strides to last season.
“When you’re representing your school district, there’s a bit more pressure there,” he stated. “I think the boys and girls matured as the season progressed and learned how to adapt to that pressure and handle themselves.”
