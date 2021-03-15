Following the WPIBL qualifying round, three members of the Greater Latrobe girls bowling team competed in the Western Pennsylvania Regional Singles Championships on Friday at North Versailles Bowling Center.
Kaylee Zuzak, Sidney Batsa and Ayden Leone represented Greater Latrobe, as they competed amongst 80 of the top female bowlers in western Pennsylvania.
Competition for singles regional play consisted of a five-game series, followed by bracket play finals. Unlike past years, when 12 bowlers advanced to state competition, only eight girls will move on to the 2021 state championships because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Although all three from Greater Latrobe competed well under pressure, none were able to place high enough to qualify for the top eight spots and advance to states. Zuzak plaed just outside of the 904 five-game cutoff, scoring an 871 to secure a 13th-place finish. She threw a 160, 174, 200 and 193. Lydia Flanagan, of Burrell threw an even 1,000 for the highest score in the competition.
Regular-season play took place on a house shot oil pattern. Regional competition is played on a more challenging sports shot oil pattern, which is selected at random two nights prior to competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.