WEST MIFFLIN — The Greater Latrobe baseball team’s players and coaches were no strangers to come-from-behind victories this season — and playing in close games, too.
Nearly half of the 22 games the No. 12-seeded Wildcats played were decided by two runs or less, including six wins and four losses.
However, after grabbing an early lead, No. 13 Peters Township fended off several of the Wildcats’ comeback attempts and hung on for a 9-5 victory during a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals matchup Friday at West Mifflin Area High School.
“They’ve had a lot of close games and come-from-behind games. We talk about that,” Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano said. “They’ve got a ton of heart. There’s no quit. Even to the last inning there — a lot of fight. … I give them all the credit in the world for how they fought. They believed in themselves, they believed in the team, and they kept fighting all day long today.”
Greater Latrobe reached the playoffs after winning six of its last seven regular-season games. The Wildcats knocked off No. 5 Plum, 8-7, and advanced to the quarterfinals, but finished the year with a 13-9 overall record following Friday’s loss against Peters Township.
The Indians hit two home runs and never trailed during their four-run victory.
Peters Township took a first-inning lead and held a 3-1 advantage through two innings. The Wildcats chipped away, cutting the deficit to one in the third, 4-3, but Peters Township scored five of the game’s final seven runs to advance to the WPIAL semifinals.
“We kept answering back and chipping away,” Basciano said. “We’d get it down and they’d come back. That’s why I thought this was a great game, too. Two evenly matched teams just slugging it out out there.”
Tucker Knupp paced the Wildcats offensively with three hits, including two doubles, while also driving in three runs. Rayce King, who started on the mound, had two hits, including a two-bagger and an RBI. Chase Sickenberger singled twice and scored two runs, while Logan Short contributed an RBI single.
The Wildcats scored five runs on eight hits.
King took the loss, lasting four innings and allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits, including two home runs. He also recorded two strikeouts and two walks, throwing 45 out of 70 pitches for strikes. Knupp tossed three innings in relief, surrendering three runs (one earned) on two hits, walking three.
Four Peters Township batters collected multiple hits. Tucker Ferris homered and doubled, while Sam Miller had two hits, including a two-run blast. Mac Ciocco and Jack Kail also recorded two hits apiece, as Peters Township tallied nine runs on nine hits.
Miller’s home run helped his starting pitcher on the mound. He earned the win, lasting four-and-two-thirds innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits. He had five strikeouts and four walks.
Peters Township’s Kail tripled on the game’s second pitch and came around on Ciocco’s RBI single to provide the Indians a 1-0 first-inning lead.
Greater Latrobe’s Drew Clair suffered a first-inning injury fielding a ball in the outfield. Jake Cramer came into replace the senior the rest of the way.
“He’s been battling a knee injury about halfway through the year,” Basciano said. “We had to hold him out a few games to get him healthy. … He just went and kind of twisted and popped it. It’s unfortunate for a senior like that going out that way, but he’s a tough kid.”
In the bottom of the first, Sickenberger singled, but Peters Township induced a double play to retire the Wildcats in order.
Ferris hit a lead-off double and DiLucia reached on an error to kickoff the top of the second. Both scored when an overthrow allowed Joey Bedillion to reach first on a ground ball.
In the bottom of the inning, Erik Batista walked, reached second on a passed ball, and scored when King hit a single up the middle to make it 3-1.
Ferris hit a two-out solo home run to put Peters Township ahead, 4-1, in the third, but the Wildcats pulled within one run in the bottom of the inning.
Logan Short walked and Sickenberger singled to lead off the bottom of the third. With one out, Knupp hit a two-run double to deep center, cutting the deficit to one, 4-3.
However, Miller struck out the next to batters to get out of the inning.
“We kind of got a little bit of that midway through the season — getting guys on in scoring position and not cashing in,” Basciano said. “Towards the end of the season we were getting that. We were coming up with those big hits. … But we didn’t cash in and we said we needed to do that.”
King induced three straight groundouts to retire Peters Township in order in the fourth, but the Wildcats couldn’t capitalize in the bottom half of the inning.
To start the fifth, Ciocco walked and Miller belted a two-run homer to put the Indians ahead, 6-3, which ended King’s afternoon on the mound and brought Knupp in for relief.
In the bottom of the fifth, Sickenberger walked and reached third after a stolen base. Knupp drove in Sickenberger with another double to make it 6-4 — but two runs were as close as the Wildcats came.
Kail drove in a run in the sixth, but the persistent Wildcats answered right back, yet again.
“I could not be more proud of these guys the way they battled back, kept answering them, and that’s a good team,” Basciano said. “They’re going to do the same thing. They kept answering us.”
King doubled to lead off the bottom of the sixth, and courtesy runner Dante Basciano scored when Short hit an RBI single.
But like it did time and again, Peters Township erased Greater Latrobe’s advances with two runs in the seventh.
Miller and Ferris walked, the former scoring on a throwing error, and the Ferris coming around on Bedillion’s two-out double to make it 9-5.
Down to their final three outs, with the season on the line, Knupp hit a one-out single to put a Wildcat runner aboard. However, Logan Pfeuffer recorded a strikeout and ground out to seal the victory.
Despite the four-run defeat, the Greater Latrobe head coach was proud of his team’s season and playoff run.
“After (COVID-19) and missing that entire year, we’re a relatively young team,” Basciano said.
He said just two seniors entered this season with varsity experience.
“They’re a very coachable group. Everything we worked on through the course of the season they went out and they improved on,” he said. “Even today, losing a tough game like that, but they just kept trying to chip away. But today Peters was better and came up with bigger hits.”
———
Peters Twp. Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Kail 5 1 2 Short 3 0 1 Ripepi 3 0 0 Sickenbrgr 3 2 2 Ciocco 3 1 2 Amatucci 4 0 0 Miller 3 2 2 Knupp 4 0 3 Daube 3 0 0 Petrosky 3 0 0 Sampson 0 0 0 Batista 3 1 0 Lutte 4 0 0 King 3 0 2 Ferris 3 3 2 Basciano 0 1 0 DiLucia 1 1 0 Cramer 2 0 0 Schavlt 0 1 0 Carns 3 0 0 Parker 1 0 0 Krinock 0 1 0 Culan 0 0 0 Clair 0 0 0 Bedillion 4 0 1 Miele 0 0 0 Pfeuffer 0 0 0
Totals 30 9 9 Totals 28 5 8Peters Twp. 121 021 2 — 9 9 0Gr. Latrobe 012 011 0 — 5 8 4 Doubles: Knupp-2, King (GL); Ferris, Kail, Bedillion (M) Triples: Kail (M) Home Run: Miller, Ferris (M) Strikeouts by: King-2, Knupp-0 (GL); Miller-5, Pfeuffer-4 (M) Base on balls by: King-2, Knupp-3 (GL); Miller-4, Pfeuffer-1 (M) Winning pitcher: Sam Miller Losing pitcher: Rayce King
