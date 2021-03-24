Heading into the 2020 season, Greater Latrobe baseball coach Matt Basciano believed his team had the requisite senior leadership to enjoy a successful campaign. Unfortunately, that group of eight seniors never took the field for a real game, as the season was cancelled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This spring, Greater Latrobe’s success once again may depend on the leadership from its seniors, and Basciano has stressed that a team approach will be key for his inexperienced squad.
The players who graduated from last year include Jake Bradish, Cam Dominick, Ethan Grandgeorge, Logan Gustafson, Ben Rafferty, Donny Shimko, Eric Soccio, and Alex Wilson. From that group, three are currently playing collegiately, with Bradish at Penn State Altoona, Shimko at Westminster College, and Gustafson at Westmoreland County Community College.
“I think we had a pretty good team with the seniors, with some of the younger guys scattered in there. I really liked the senior leadership that those guys had,” said Basciano, who is entering his 18th season as head coach. “I think our juniors really missed a great opportunity to see them, and what kind of leaders they were.”
This year’s senior class is nearly as large as its predecessor, and three players in particular have stood out for their leadership. Drew Clair, Race King, and Tucker Knupp, all of whom will see extensive playing time in 2021, have impressed Basciano thus far.
“Those three have really stepped up and taken charge of the team,” he said.
Clair projects as a starter in center field for the Wildcats, King will pitch and likely play on the right side of the infield, and Knupp will shift between pitcher, first base, and designated hitter. Knupp recently signed to continue his college football career at Lehigh.
The rest of the senior class consists of pitchers Alex Woodring and Tommy Ciesielski, and utility players Clay Petrosky and Landan Carns. Woodring projects as the top hurler for the Wildcats, although he has limited experience on the mound in varsity action. Additionally, Petrosky is expected to fill a plethora of roles for Greater Latrobe, including at second base, outfield, catcher, and on the mound.
Greater Latrobe’s roster features an expansive junior class, although only two players from the group are letterwinners. Vinny Amatucci was expected to play significant innings at third base last year, and he’ll again pencil in at the hot corner in 2021. He’s also currently playing hockey for Greater Latrobe as a goaltender, at least through the conclusion of the regular season on March 30.
“He’s pulling double duty right now, but should be with us full time shortly,” Basciano noted.
The other letterwinner among the juniors is Logan Short, who is expected to play the bulk of the innings at catcher.
Two other juniors — Owen Miele and Chase Sickenberger — are competing for spots in the middle infield, while Erik Batista, the lone sophomore on the roster currently, has a chance to earn playing time in the outfield. However, the cancellation of 2020 greatly hindered the development of those players, a scenario that Basciano believes will cause more uncertainty heading into the season than any previous years.
“Every team is going to have so many more question marks this year than they normally do, because you didn’t get to see any of these kids last year,” he stated. “(However) I think every single one of the kids played in the summer, in one form or another. We were fortunate enough to get some games in in the fall.”
The development of many of those unproven players, especially the pitchers, will be a major factor in how the Wildcats fare this campaign. At this point, Basciano has seen promise in the other facets of his team.
“I think we could be a pretty good defensive team, and early on, I’m pleased with where our offense is,” Basciano said. “They’ve been working really hard in the offseason... working situational hitting, some different approaches at the plate.”
Like every previous campaign, the Wildcats primary goal is to gel as a team.
“The team kind of coming together and understanding that the team comes before their individual needs – I think they’re buying into that team concept,” Basciano noted. “We always tell them the only stat that matters is that section record.”
Once that goal is accomplished, the Wildcats will aim to earn a playoff berth, and from there, make as deep of a postseason run as possible.
Greater Latrobe dropped down to 5A for the upcoming season, but that certainly doesn’t guarantee the Wildcats a playoff berth. They will compete in Section 1, along with Penn-Trafford, which also dropped down from 6A, as well as Franklin Regional, Gateway, Kiski Area, and McKeesport Area, which shifted up from 4A.
In 2019, the Wildcats finished just 2-8 in Class 6A Section 2, and dropped both outings against the Warriors. Meanwhile, Penn-Trafford reached the WPIAL Championship game, Franklin Regional qualified for the PIAA state playoffs, while Gateway and Kiski Area also made post-season appearances.
“Dropping down to 5A was no gift to us,” said Basciano. “I think top to bottom, 5A is a very difficult class.”
Furthermore, both matchups against section foes will take place on consecutive days (Mondays and Tuesdays), which will put more of a premium on pitching depth.
Greater Latrobe will commence its section slate on April 6, hosting McKeesport Area. Prior to that, the Wildcats are scheduled to play in four non-section tilts, beginning this Saturday at home against Upper Arlington (Ohio), followed by Derry Area, Indiana Area, and Connellsville Area.
