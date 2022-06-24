The Golf Heritage Society will again host a golf tournament at Arnold Palmer’s Latrobe Country Club.
The theme of the outing, to take place June 27, is Honoring the Legacy of Arnold Palmer. Participation in the event is open to both GHS members and the public.
“We appreciate the invitation by Arnold Palmer’s family to play this storied golf course again this year,” said Dr. Bern Bernacki, president of the society, “where we will honor ‘The King’ and enjoy traditional GHS camaraderie.”
Separate competitions will be held for those playing hickory clubs and modern golf equipment. Players will have the opportunity to have their pictures taken with the famous red Toro tractor, evoking memories of Palmer and his father, ‘Deke’, who served as Latrobe’s superintendent for over 40 years.
For non-GHS members who participate, their registration will include a one-year membership in the society. Proceeds from the outing will benefit the GHS and the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, which champions the Palmers’ legacy through support of programs that promote children’s health and personal development. Excela Health will serve as a major sponsor of the event again this year, along with several local companies.
After golf, participants will gather at the host hotel for barbecue, entertainment and Arnold Palmer stories shared by some of his closest friends. On Sunday, June 26, participants and friends can gather at Glengarry Golf Links for a golf memorabilia show, where collectibles, including hickory clubs, can be viewed, traded, bought and sold. Entry is free of charge.
Sponsorships are available; to sponsor this special event, contact GHS Executive Representative John Rusbosin at 724-875-5327 or jcrusb@hotmail.com.
