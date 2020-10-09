Making to the WPIAL Class 2A championship game, as it has done the past two seasons, just got a little more difficult for the Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team.
Now, the Lady Wildcats must contend with the addition of Fox Chapel and Upper St. Clair to WPIAL Class 2A. That doesn’t even count Penn-Trafford, the team that denied them a district title each of the past two seasons.
Greater Latrobe does own a win over Upper St. Clair, but has already lost to Fox Chapel and Penn-Trafford. And all four of those teams happen to be the only ones in Class 2A, along with Oakland Catholic — which the Lady Wildcats defeated in the playoff semifinals the last two years — and Woodland Hills, so head coach Jeff Giordan realizes that getting to the WPIAL championship game is going to take even more doing this time around.
“You still have to play your way to the title game,” Giordan reasoned. “Our games with those three teams (Fox Chapel, Upper St. Clair, Oakland Catholic) were extremely competitive, so I’m expecting the same thing once the playoffs roll around.
“I’m hoping we can finish in the top three in the section during the regular season. If we can get to the championship game again this year, it would be another chance for us to try and win it all.”
Losses in its last three games — to Fox Chapel and Penn-Trafford, and Class 3A Norwin — has left Greater Latrobe at 3-2 in WPIAL Section 1-AA and 3-3 overall. The Lady Wildcats’ 3-1 start in the section, prior to the Penn-Trafford game, was their best in Giordan’s 12 seasons as coach, and included 15 goals for and only four against.
Then again, Greater Latrobe did return 10 starters — that goes for its goalkeeper tandem of seniors Gracie Blycheck and Marissa Novak — and four other letter-winners from a year ago when the Wildcats finished 4-11 overall, but reached the WPIAL Class 2A for the third straight time. And Giordan said that Blycheck and Novak, who accounted for 147 saves last season with 79 and 68, respectively, will once again split time — one the first half, and the other the second — in net.
“They’ve worked well together the past two years,” Giordan noted. “Both have worked hard to push each other.”
Defensively, Giordan also mentioned senior center-back Cece Daniele. She’s in her second year in that position.
“She’s kind of the steadying force back there,” Giordan stated. “She distributes the ball where it needs to go.”
Up front, Greater Latrobe has four players back. They are senior center-forward Lauren Jones (12 goals, four assists) and sophomore left-forward Lauren Sapp (two goals, three assists), the team’s top scorers from last season, along with sophomore left-forward Megan Brackney and junior right-forward Alexa Jogun.
The remaining returning starters are sophomore center-midfield Josie Straigis, senior back-midfield Jordan Desko and junior left-back Harley Cochran. Other letter-winners include junior right-midfield Jenna Mucci, sophomore left-midfield Lauren Noonan, junior back-midfield Kelise Irons and sophomore right-midfield Haley Wojtseck while junior Geina Shaker mans the right-back spot.
In all, Giordan said he plans on using at least four other players. They are all sophomores in left-midfield Abby Hart, center-midfield Darrian Lynch, and back-middles Mary Blycheck and Shea O’Barto.
But even though the Lady Wildcats have a lot of experience, they’re relatively young at the same time. Of the 36 players on the varsity and junior varsity rosters, there are three freshmen, 20 sophomores and only eight juniors and five seniors.
“We’re a little bit young, so it’s a matter of the seniors helping to bring the rest of team along,” Giordan stressed. “They obviously have the most experience of any of the kids.
“I think that’s more of a key than anything else. We need to get there together.
“We’ve been to the last two WPIAL finals, so we’d obviously like to get back there again. You just have to make sure that everyone is coming along because we have a lot of sophomores.”
But Giordan knows that the path to a third consecutive appearance in the WPIAL championship game is even more demanding than it was with Penn-Trafford and Oakland Catholic in the same classification, Now, Fox Chapel and potentially Upper St. Clair stand in the way, as well.
“Those teams were stronger back when I first started coaching. Going into this season, I figured they were still going to have quality programs,” Giordan said of Fox Chapel and Upper St. Clair.
“We were extremely competitive against those two teams this time, but Penn-Trafford is probably going to be the team to beat again this year, and Oakland Catholic is always competitive. It’ll probably be those three teams and us going into the playoffs.”
If the season can get there, that is, after a late start and disruptions because of COVID-19. Wth the ongoing pandemic, there are no guarantees.
“The biggest thing was to try and find out when we were going to be able to begin practice,” Giordan recalled. “That was probably the hardest part for all of us.
“You try to devote three days to it during the summer, two for conditioning and one for weight-training. That time frame, and trying to figure out what the protocols were going to be as they pertained to practice and all of that, was up in the air as far as when we would be allowed to start.
“Then, if and how much of a season we were going to have, was in question, too. We kind of found that out as we went along.
“Things have just kind of been blurred together because of what all was going on. But we’ve done all of the things that you’re supposed to.
“We’ve been very diligent with everything. We’ve made it through so far.
“As long as we can get to the end of October. We’ll take it day by day and week by week, and hopefully, by the end of October, we’ll be in the playoffs and go from there.”
